Raksha Bandhan 2023: Check This Easy Rajasthani Ghevar Recipe

This Raksha Bandhan, indulge in the delectable Rajasthani Ghevar, a cherished sweet from Northern India. Its crispy taste and appearance make it a traditional favourite for festive occasions. Whether young or old, everyone enjoys this delightful treat soaked in sugar syrup.

This Raksha Bandhan, try this easy recipe to recreate the magic of mouthwatering traditional Rajasthani Ghevar at home and impress anyone who takes a bite. It’s rich flavour and unique texture are sure to bring joy to all who savour it on Raksha Bandhan 2023.

Ingredients For Making Ghevar:

- 2 cups Maida

- 1/2 cup cold Milk

- 1/2 cup Desi ghee

- 1 cup Sugar

- 1 tsp Lemon juice

- 1 tbsp Dry fruits

- 1/4 tsp Cardamom powder

- 1 Tray of Ice cubes

- 3-4 cups Cold water

- Oil/ghee

Rajasthani Ghevar Recipe:

1. In a large mixing bowl, crumble the refined flour (maida) with half a cup of desi ghee. Add a tray of ice cubes to the ghee and rub until it becomes thick and creamy.

2. Slowly add half a cup of cold milk and mix it well. Then create a thick solution by adding one cup of cold water. Pour another cup of cold water and whisk the mixture for about 5 minutes.

3. Add one tablespoon of lemon juice and another cup of cold water to the solution. Continue beating until the batter becomes smooth with no lumps of flour.

4. Heat oil or ghee in a pan with a ring in the centre. Pour 2 tablespoons of batter into the hot oil, leaving some space at the top for separation. Then, pour another 2 tablespoons of batter in a thin stream, away from the ghee. Repeat this process 10 to 15 times, ensuring a hole in the centre while pouring.

5. Reduce the gas flame to medium and fry the ghevar until it turns golden brown. Once done, remove it from the pan and place it on a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter to prepare more ghevar.

6. In a separate vessel, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup of water, and heat it to make sugar syrup. Boil the sugar syrup for 5 minutes until two strings start forming. Turn off the gas and remove the vessel from heat.

7. Immerse the pre-prepared ghevar in the sugar syrup for a while. After soaking, take them out and garnish them with dry fruit clippings.