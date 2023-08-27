Raksha Bandhan 2023: Comparing the Traditional and Contemporary Rakhis; Find Which One is Better

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters. It is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu faith. The most prominent feature of this festival is tying rakhis, a sacred thread to a brother’s wrist. It is one of the festivals, which has evolved over the years while still embedded in tradition. Over the years, the designs of Rakhis have also evolved. From traditional Rakhis embellished with images of Hindu deities to contemporary eco-friendly Rakhis, the markets are overflowing with various kinds of Rakhis.

A comparison of traditional and modern rakhis

Thread and embellishments

Traditional rakhis are made with Mauli or silk threads. Mauli is a red sacred thread also known as Kalava in Hindu tradition. The sanctified thread, also called protection thread, has a huge significance in the Hindu tradition and is tied to the wrists of people before performing the holy rituals. You can find numerous rakhis made from Mauli threads and decorated with different kinds of beads and embellishments.

Talking about The modern Rakhis, are more creative and vibrant and cater to different tastes and preferences. Modern rakhis are made of cotton thread, zardosi thread, metallic wires, velvet etc.

Embellishments

Traditional rakhis are embellished with Sawastik, images of Hindu deities, Kalash, Om etc.

While modern rakhis have diverse accessory options. Go for rakhis embellished with evil eyes, gemstones, mirror works, motia works and Sitara works and other charms.

Cost

The cost of the modern or contemporary rakhis is higher than the traditional ones. The contemporary rakhis consist of conspicuous details and expensive materials like mirror work, silver, gold, enamelled embellishments etc.

Traditional rakhis are plain and simple, hence they are less expensive.

Use and wearability

Contemporary Rakhis such as chain-style bracelets, leather bands, evil eye rakhis and gemstone rakhis can be worn as jewellery later.

However, the threaded ones are removed after a day or two. Invest in a piece that does not wear out in a few hours.

Eco-friendly

Contemporary rakhis which are made using cloth, marigold seeds, and other organic and biodegradable materials are environment-friendly. They can be broken down naturally in the environment. If you are throwing them away, then they can be converted into a plant or manure.

While traditional rakhis use beads and embellishments made of plastic and metals which are non-biodegradable and cannot be recycled. Contemporary eco-friendly rakhis are more sustainable.

Personalisation

Modern rakhis can be personalized and customized. They are thoughtful, unique, reusable and luxurious. You can have the names, and photos’ initials etched on the designs.

While there is no personalization option with the traditional ones.