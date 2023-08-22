Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate the love between brothers and sisters. The festival honours the bond of love and protection between siblings. If falls in the auspicious month of Saavan of the Hindu Lunar calendar. The term Raksha Bandhan means ‘the bond of protection’. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their happiness and prosperity. In return, brothers give gifts and promise to take care of and protect their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Significance and Legends

There are many popular tales in Indian mythology about the celebration of the relationship between brothers and sisters. One can trace the origin of Raksha Bandhan in the epic Mahabharata. According to the Sanskrit epic, when Lord Krishna’s finger got hurt while killing evil king Shishupal, wife to Pandavas, Draupadi clinched a piece of cloth on his finger. Lord Krishna in return for that thread promised to protect Draupadi.

In medieval India, Rani Karnavati, the widowed queen of Chittor, sent a Rakhi to Humayun, when she was under attack by Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. She asked for Humayun’s assistance.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31. Also known as Rakhi Purnima, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) starts at 10:58 AM on Wednesday, August 30 and continues till 07:05 AM on Thursday, August 31. However, Bhadra is also taking place with the full moon and will end at 09:01 PM. So the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi and perform the ceremonies will be after 9:01 pm on August 30. Those who couldn’t observe the Rakhi tying ceremony on the night of August 30 can celebrate on August 31, before 07.05 AM. Ten hours and four minutes is the total duration of Rakshi ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Rituals and Traditions

First step is to take a plate (thali). Next place the items like Rice (Akshat), Vermilion (Kumkum) sweets, curd (Dahi).Light incense sticks or Lamp (Diya) as a symbol of divine presence. Chant Lord Ganesha Mantras, offer prayers to Lord Ganesh and seek his blessings. Offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, chant Ganesh mantras or any other prayer you know or are familiar with and seek his blessings.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan: Ideas and Inspiration

Outing

Make this Raksha Bandhan more memorable by going on a short trip with siblings and cousins. You can go camping weekend or visit your favourite hill station. Staycation

Take a break from the hustle-bustle of city life and make this Rakshabandhan a relaxing and regal experience by staying at an upscale hotel in Neemrana Fort in Delhi. Picnics

Weather on Raksha Bandhan is pleasant and perfect for outings and picnics. Prepare a food basket consisting of your favourite dishes and hang out at a park with your cousins and siblings.

Where to find the best Rakhis and gifts for your siblings

Online

Modern rakhis like bracelets, cartoons, and evil eye rakhis are available on online platforms. You can also order customised gifts from various online portals from the comfort of your home and can get them delivered. Local market

For those who want to see first and then buy, this one is the best option. One can find trendy, exquisite, unique, and beautiful rakhis in the market. These rakhis are made by trained craftsmen with contemporary techniques and optimum-quality raw materials.

How to make this Raksha Bandhan truly special

Don’t think too much just look. Just go with the flow and make the day a special one for your sibling. You can cook something yummy for your sibling or plan a movie. So are you ready?