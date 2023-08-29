Raksha Bandhan 2023: Enhance Sibling Bonding At These Restaurants And Bars

Celebrate siblings love this Raksha Bandhan 2023 by indulging in delectable delights and heartwarming conversations at some of the city’s finest restaurants and bars. This year, make the occasion truly memorable by treating your sibling to a culinary journey that not only tantalizes the taste buds but also strengthens the cherished bond you share. From cozy cafes perfect for heartfelt conversations to elegant bars that set the mood for reminiscing, we’ve curated a list of venues that provide the ideal backdrop for sibling bonding. Discover the perfect ambiance to express your affection and create lasting memories on this special day.

Tonino India

The Italian ristorante, Tonino is situated in the centre of Delhi. Its pleasant and welcoming ambiance and delectable Italian fare make it the ideal place for a leisurely dinner or a special day. Pizzas, pastas, risotto, ravioli are rare among the traditional Italian meals available on the menu. Additionally, the ristorante offers a variety of wines and spirits.

Ice Cream Works

Ice Cream Works offers a variety of delicious ice creams with carefully selected ingredients and wide flavors, ensuring an authentic and unforgettable experience. They push the boundaries of traditional ice cream with their Monster/Big Bang series, and offer fully loaded sundaes and classic cassata ice cream cakes, making every bite a celebration.

Cream Centre

Cream Centre offers a unique blend of traditional Punjabi dishes and innovative creations, blending classic and contemporary flavors. With trendy locations and an international chic atmosphere, Cream Centre redefines the vegetarian restaurant business, providing a perfect balance between sophistication and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Experience the perfect blend of classic and contemporary cuisine.

Green Mantis

Green Mantis in New Delhi’s Khan Market offers an all-vegetarian menu featuring flavors from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan, and more. The restaurant celebrates locally-sourced ingredients and seasonal and organic produce for authenticity. They have all-plant menu. The menu includes Tibetan cold mung bean rolls, Malaysian okra, Saigon Roll, Pumpkin Pot Sticker, Tiger Roll sushi, Lo Han, Hanoi Roll, Scallion Potato Pancakes, and Mixed Citrus and Crisp Noodle Salad. The Hanoi Roll and Lo Han are standout dishes.

Masquerade By Mystery Rooms

Masquerade Cafe by Mystery Rooms is an exceptional themed cafe that fuses the delights of food, adventure, and games. A haven for food enthusiasts and party aficionados, the cafe offers an array of choices and experiences to rejuvenate. With a fusion of mystery and adventure, the cafe presents a 360-degree encounter of delectable cuisine and immersive entertainment. Its diverse spaces span casual to formal dining, ensuring a sensory journey through an eclectic ambiance. The cafe’s entertainment options, from VR zones to board games, cater to all tastes. The avant-garde menu boasts vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, showcasing Chinese, fast food, biryani, burgers, pizzas, teas, desserts, and beverages. Notable dishes include Corn Cigars, Tangdi Chicken, Drums of Heaven, Honey Chilli Potato, Chilli Paneer, and mocktails. Frequented for its vibrant interiors, games, outstanding food, and serene ambiance, Masquerade Cafe stands as a testament to exceptional service and quality.