Raksha Bandhan 2023: When is the Best Time to Tie Rakhi? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) on their brother’s wrist, and brothers pledge to protect their sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a day of love, laughter, and joy. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month in the Hindu calendar. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and August 31.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Heartfelt Rakhi Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images to Share!

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023

Purnima Tithi Begins: Wednesday, August 30 at 10:45 am Purnima Tithi ends: 7:05 am on Thursday, August 31 Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Begin: Wednesday, August 30 at 11 am Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends: Wednesday, August 30 at 9:03 pm Best time to tie Rakhi on Wednesday, August 30: After 9:01 PM Best time to tie Rakhi on Thursday, August 31: Before 07:05 AM

WHY IS AUSPICIOUS TIMING IMPORTANT FOR TYING RAKHI?

Auspicious timing, also known as shubh muhurat, is considered to be important in Hinduism for any important occasion or event. This is because it is believed that tying a rakhi during an auspicious time will bring good luck and blessings to the brother and sister.

History of Raksha Bandhan

The festival is believed to have originated in ancient India, and there are many different stories about how it came to be.

One story says that Raksha Bandhan was first celebrated by the gods Indra and Vishnu. Indra was the king of the gods, and he was constantly being attacked by demons. Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, came to Indra’s aid and helped him to defeat the demons. In gratitude, Indra tied a thread around Vishnu’s wrist as a symbol of his protection.

Another story says that Raksha Bandhan was first celebrated by the Pandavas and Kauravas. The Pandavas were five brothers, and the Kauravas were their cousins. The two families were enemies, and they fought a long and bloody war. In the end, the Pandavas emerged victorious, and they tied rakhis around the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of their love and protection.

WHAT IS BHADRA KAAL?

Bhadra Kaal is an inauspicious time period that should be avoided during Raksha Bandhan. Bhadra Kaal falls in the afternoon, between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. If you are tying a rakhi during Bhadra Kaal, it is believed that the protective power of the rakhi will be weakened.

SIGNIFICANCE OF RAKSHA BANDHAN

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters. Raksha Bandhan is a day of love, laughter, and joy.

HOW TO CELEBRATE RAKSHA BANDHAN

There are many different ways to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Some people choose to visit their siblings’ homes and tie rakhis in person. Others send rakhis through the mail or by courier.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the most important thing is to show your loved ones how much you care. A simple rakhi and a heartfelt message can go a long way in strengthening the bond between a brother and sister.