Rakshabandhan 2023: 10 Ways To Make Your Skin Look Perfect Pre-Festive

Pre-festive skin care can be confusing, especially while trying to keep up with beauty trends shaping up the skincare industry in 2023. Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, Aesthetic Dermatologist, Founder, Oprava Aesthetics shares some things that you can do to bring some festive glow on your skin, with just a little bit of effort.

Start a night serum

Serums or Skin essence or concentrated solutions formed of multiple active ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, ferulic acid and vitamin C. It is important to choose the right serum according to your skin type that helps you to give your skin the treatment that it deserves. Using hyaluronic acid for dry skin, retinol for premature ageing, vitamin C and ferulic acid for hyperpigmentation, azelaic acid for blemishes or arbutin for a radiant complexion is a great start to your skin regime.

Do a chemical peel

Chemical peel is a treatment that involves applying concentrated solutions of acids, such as glycolic acid and acid salicylic acid that induces a process of chemexfoliation to remove the top damaged cellular layer of the skin in a controlled manner. There are different peels used for different indications, such as using a retinol peel for fine lines and wrinkles or doing glycolic acid peel for pigmentation and uneven skin tone. You can also opt for combination peels containing multiple ingredients for treating various conditions at once. Chemical peels help to even out skin tone, improve skin texture reduce open Pores to reveal a brighter, smooth, and glowing complexion. Mild Chemical peels with no down time or visible peeling can be done few days before the festival for a revitalised & renewed skin.

Use skin boosters

Skin booster is a treatment that involves injecting micro droplets of hyaluronic acid into the superficial layers of the skin that gives you a “lit” glow from within. This treatment helps to improve overall skin, texture, skin, hydration, and stimulates collagen production. This treatment is great for people who have dull and dry complexion with early signs of ageing and can be opted two to three weeks before the festival for a youthful glowing skin.

Hydra facial

Hydra facial is the procedure that uses infusion of multiple ingredients such as arbutin, kojic acid, vitamin C, AHAs, BHAs, fruit waters, and botanical extracts through a pressure jet system. Hydra-Facial is a multi-step facial that purifies, exfoliates and uses vital nutrients that restores the water content of the skin and gives a dewy dumpling skin.

Do a vampire Facial

Vampire Face therapy involves using platelets and growth factors from your own blood to promote new skin cell regeneration and promote cellular repair. The procedure involves taking blood like a simple blood test which undergoes a process to form a platelet rich plasma that is rich in growth factors. This plasma is then infused into the skin through microinjections and micro needling which helps to repair the skin and gives a younger, firmer and tighter skin with improved texture. It is best to do vampire facial 3-4 weeks before festivities.

Q switch laser

Q switch laser involves using laser beam at a wavelength that helps break down pigment cells or melanin in the skin and hence helps reduce tanning, freckles, lentigines, some birthmarks, uneven pigmentation and age spots. It helps in reducing open pores and gives an overall bright and glowing skin in just 20 minutes. So if you have a dull, uneven skin tone, this is a quick fix before festivals to get glowing.

Ultrasonic Cleansing

This treatment involves scrubbing the skin with a device, that emits ultrasonic vibrations at 24000/min high-frequency, which deeply cleanses the skin and open pores and removes all impurities and excess oil from pores. Blackheads and open comedones are also easily extracted from the skin with this technology in minutes.

Lip care

You can go in for a lip lightening laser treatment or enzyme fruit lip peels if you have pigmented lips. These treatments help to reduce melanin content of the lips resulting in pinker lips with even tone.

Radiofrequency

RF uses heat to warm the deep layers of the skin with a hand-held wand, almost like a hot stone massage and ultrasonic gel. The thermal energy stimulates the skin to promote collagen/elastin production and improve skin laxity or fine lines. This treatment is a great way to take a few years off your skin age must be started few months before festivities as multiple sessions are needed to achieve dramatic results.

Thread Lifts

There are multiple factors that lead to sagging skin and many individuals are facing this even in their early 30s. The instant solution for this is thread lifts. Thread lifts involve inserting thin filaments called threads into the layers of the skin to tighten and lift the skin almost like pulling it up. The threads dissolve over a few weeks and stimulate collagen that results in a contoured and defined face.