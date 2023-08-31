Rakshabandhan 2023: 5 Must-Try Festive Party Snacks for Your Gatherings

As the most happening festive party season approaches, there’s no better way to spread cheer than by indulging in a variety of mouth-watering treats. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your festive celebrations with a delectable array of party-snacking options.
Whether you’re a fan of savoury delights, crave crispy crunch, or yearn for a burst of tangy flavours, our selection has something for everyone. From timeless classics to innovative twists, these top 5 party snacking options are meticulously curated to satisfy every craving and bring an extra dash of excitement to your gatherings.
- Gadre Marine - Crab sticks and more
- Want to have an experience of seafood by sitting at home, don’t worry Gadre Marine has a wide array of culinary dishes to make your festival season more exciting and enjoyable. The brand offers Crab Sticks with the Japanese Surimi specialty. Its other products are ready-to-cook prawn curries (Prawn Chettinad, Prawn Goan, Prawn Hariyali Masala, Prawn Gassi, Prawn Balchalo Masala, Prawn Masala, etc.), and delicately flavored marinated products like Masala Mackerel and Masala Seer Fish made with authentic Konkani spices. Gadre products are available nationwide at several retail outlets like Spencer’s, Nature’s Basket, Foodhall, Lemarche, Lulu Hypermart, Green Chik Chop, Modern Bazaar, and many more. So what are you thinking more about bringing frozen packs from Gadre to make your festival season more exciting and enjoyable?
- McCain - potato powerhouse
- Want to have something hot and crispy? Don’t worry, McCain is there for you! McCain serves a variety of frozen potato products such as french fries, hash browns, and potato wedges, along with other frozen snacks and appetizers. The products are made up of fresh and rich potatoes, seasoned, and shaped into different unique and happy bytes that are ready to fry. This season, add these tasty and comfy snacks range of McCain to your festive parties and enjoy!
- Prasuma Momos
- Tired of eating soggy momos that lose their spark on the way home? Why not try an exotic range of Prasuma momos? Prasuma is India’s favorite frozen momo brand with its superior Momo experience created with the best quality of ingredients, a thinner wrapper, and consistent juicy deliciousness, all at an affordable price and ready in minutes. Apart from momos, one can also enjoy supreme quality pork, bacon, sausages, kebabs, meat rolls, and more by indulging in the Prasuma experience.
- Gitz - Sweets and Snacks
- Gitz has a diverse array of delectable ready-made mixes of sweets and snacks to make your gatherings more special. From adding tangy and spicy snacks like Khamand Dhokla, Dahi vada, and Khatta dhokla to offering different mouthwatering deserts like Rasgulla, Jalebi, and Gulab Jammun, Gitz is a perfect blend of sweetness and spice. Their products are made up organically without preservatives and will bring a wide smile to your loved ones’ faces.
- Yummiez
- Godrej Yummiez offers a range of frozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian ready-to-cook products. Their range is very aptly called Ghar Ka Fast Food as they are tastier and healthier than the fast-food options available outside with easy methods to prepare. Some of their popular products are Nuggets, Burger Patties, Salami, Sausages, Kababs, Sweet Corn, and Green Peas, among others. They have a separate production facility for vegetarian products as well.