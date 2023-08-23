Rakshabandhan 2023: The Ultimate Gifting Guide For Your Siblings on Rakshabandhan

Celebrate the cherished bond of siblings with our Raksha Bandhan gifting guide. As this heartwarming occasion approaches, discover a curated selection of thoughtful and stylish gifts that capture the essence of love and togetherness. From customizable Rakhis to fashion, beauty, accessories, and more, our guide offers a range of options to express your appreciation and make this Raksha Bandhan truly special. Explore the perfect tokens of affection to honor the unbreakable connection that siblings share.

Make up Studio

Celebrate the joyous occasion of Rakhi by showering your sibling with heartfelt gifts from Makeup Studio. Show your love with stunning presents like the Ace Your Base combo for a flawless foundation, the captivating Highlighter Palette for a radiant glow, or the Bright Eyes Combo featuring a mascara and concealer pencil for a refreshed look. Indulge in the Lipstick Trio Everyday Collection, offering shades to match every mood, and explore the Lip Cocktail range for beautifully sculpted lips. Express your affection through the art of makeup.

The Gift Studio

The Gift Studio takes great pride in offering an array of thoughtfully crafted gift hampers that strengthen sibling bonds. From the delightful ‘Fruity Choco Dream’ to the irresistible ‘Chocolate Pyramid,’ a variety of choices cater to diverse preferences. With options like ‘Exquisite Sisterly Splendor’ and ‘Sip n Share Sibling Surprise,’ each hamper encapsulates care, affection, and celebration. What sets The Gift Studio apart is the chance to personalize hampers, creating bespoke gifts that resonate with your sibling’s tastes. This Raksha Bandhan, express love through carefully selected hampers that truly speak from the heart. Explore unique Rakhi designs in the #ThreadsofLove Rakhi Collection to celebrate your sibling bond with style.

Farmio

Farmio is excited to introduce their collection of fresh fruit hampers, just in time for Raksha Bandhan. Known for their commitment to quality and sustainability, Farmio offers a unique take on celebrating sibling bonds. These hampers combine premium fresh fruits like cherries, dragonfruit, and kiwis with delectable dry fruits like almonds and cashews. What sets them apart is the personal touch, allowing you to create a truly special gift. With a focus on quality and taste, Farmio’s Rakhi gift hampers not only honor the sibling relationship but also embody their dedication to excellence.

Colorbar Cosmetics

Elevate your Rakhi celebrations with Colorbar Cosmetics, offering a range of enchanting options. Delight your sibling with the vibrant Vegan Nail Lacquers, featuring joyful shades enriched with calcium and biotin for strong, healthy nails. Embrace the neon trend with the ‘Bold and Beautiful’ Tote Bag and the ‘Lips n Lashes’ Box Pouch, perfect for a trendy sibling. Add radiance with the Starry Drops Highlighter, a magical potion for an illuminating glow. Complete the gesture with the Ultimate Stunner Kajal, intensifying their eye charm. With Colorbar’s offerings, your Raksha Bandhan becomes a celebration of style and beauty.

Drawn Clothing

Raksha Bandhan is just round the corner, it’s time to gift your beloved sister which she would love and cherish forever. Introducing Drawn’s gift collection “The Polka Edit,” a fresh take on an old school style.

This new collection retains the essence of nostalgia while introducing a fresh, modern touch. The Polka Dot Collection features an array of options, ensuring that there is something for every fashion enthusiast. Featuring Drawn’s tiered maxi leisure dress and short hoodie dress crafted from 100 percent poplin, this collection makes a strong case for revisiting the famous polka dot print.

With Drawn’s new Polka Dot Collection, you can step into timeless appeal! Embrace the whimsical beauty of classic concepts recreated for the modern fashionista. Indulge in delightful dots and make a statement that will never go out of style.

Grace Fine Jewells

Introducing the Rakshabandhan Special Jewellery Collection by Grace Fine Jewells, a captivating ensemble of diamond earrings, pendants, rings, and bracelets. Reflecting the essence of enduring sibling bonds, these meticulously crafted pieces are a testament to Grace Fine Jewell’s dedication to quality and artistry. From sophisticated diamond earrings to pendants symbolizing love, each piece is thoughtfully designed. The rings fuse contemporary aesthetics with timeless charm, and the bracelets blend craftsmanship with comfort, embodying the sentiment of sibling connection. Packaged beautifully, these jewels promise a memorable gifting experience that echoes the significance of the occasion.

The Ayurveda Company

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by pampering your sister with the thoughtful Pink Rakhi Box from The Ayurveda Company. Gift her the luxurious trio of Kumkumadi Face Wash, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen infused with 24k gold dust to help her achieve moisturized, flawless and radiant skin. This indulgent combination will pamper her, leaving her skin moisturized, flawless, and radiantly beautiful. The Kumkumadi Sunscreen, with its lightweight, nourishing formula and impressive broad-spectrum SPF50 with PA+++, will not only protect her face from UVA and UVB rays but also adds a sophisticated touch to her skincare routine. But that’s not all—the marvels continue with the Beetroot Lip Butter which works wonders on pigmented lips, providing a natural lip-lightening effect.

What’s in the bag: a 50gm Kumkumadi Face Wash, a 50gm Kumkumadi Moisturizer, a 50gm Kumkumadi Sunscreen SPF 50, a 5gm Beetroot Lip Butter, a Rakhi and Ritual items.

MARS

This Rakhi, go beyond the ordinary and gift your sibling the MARS Daily Essentials Makeup Set, a token of the special bond you share. This comprehensive kit is a dream for makeup enthusiasts, featuring the versatile Fantasy 15 Eyeshadow Palette, a Lightweight BB Cream Foundation for a flawless look, captivating Matte Lip Pills, the smudge-proof Mesmereyes Kajal, the volumizing Fabulash Mascara, and a collection of Matinee Lipsticks to match various moods.

Swiss Beauty

Swiss Beauty Gift Set is a specially curated kit, filled with beauty treasures that will leave your sister feeling truly cherished. The box includes everything that your sister needs to pamper herself. The box comes with an Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, Plump Up Wt-Gloss, 3-in-1 cheek a boo face palette, Stay Nail Paints in shades 24 and 38 and On the Move Lip Palette (02) for the sister who’s always on the go. Make your sister’s eyes sparkle with the Ultimate Eyeshadow in shade 02. The highly pigmented shades blend smoothly and are perfect companions for festive occasions.

The Body Shop

This Rakhi, celebrate the bond of love and care with The Body Shop’s Radiant Haircare Gift Set, specially designed to bring joy to your loved one’s hair. Made with Vegan Silk Protein and at least 93% ingredients of natural origin, including Community Fair Trade moringa seed extract from Rwanda, this duo leaves dull hair looking shinier and more radiant. To give hair a little boost between washes, spritz the Hair Mist to instantly bring dull hair back to life, wherever you are. And the hand handbag-sized hairbrush is also ideal for styling on the go. Now swish those locks with confidence.

This gift set is a perfect Rakhi present for anyone craving more radiant and beautiful hair, a thoughtful reminder of the bond you share.

Happinetz Box

A perfect gifting option for kids ‘Happinetz Box’, a cutting-edge internet filtering device designed to provide a safe online environment for children. With its advanced filtering technology, the Happinetz Box ensures that kids can explore the digital world without exposure to inappropriate content. The device offers parents peace of mind by allowing them to monitor and manage their children’s online activities. The Happinetz Box is a comprehensive solution that prioritizes online safety while fostering a positive digital experience for the younger generation.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Bombay Sweet Shop’s special collection, embracing both sibling bonds and meaningful connections. Explore reimagined Indian sweets like Jam-Filled Barfis in flavors such as Nagpur Orange Marmalade and Kashmiri Saffron - Pistachio. Thoughtfully curated hampers like Loving Bond Rakhi Gift Bag, Chocolatey Rakhi Gift Box, and Ultimate Rakhi Gift Hamper offer a variety of treats. Each hamper includes an eco-friendly Plantable Bamboo Rakhi. Delight in nostalgia with Assorted Rakhi Mithai Box, paying tribute to childhood biscuits with flavors like Vanilla Bean - Raspberry Jam and more. Celebrate loved ones near or far with Bombay Sweet Shop’s flavorful offerings, creating a sweet and savoury balance for everyone.

The Rug Republic

Celebrate Rakshabandhan with a unique and sustainable touch through The Rug Republic’s collection of handmade rugs, cushions, and poufs. This Global-Indian brand offers thoughtfully curated products that combine creativity, tradition, and eco-consciousness. From the Agrican Rug made of recycled fabric to the intricately hand-tufted Feba Rug, their offerings cater to diverse interior styles. The Istra Pillow showcases geometric motifs in wool and denim, while the Leura Pillow adds a boho touch with diamond screen printing. For an edgy vibe, the Turon Bar Stool made from recycled fabric introduces vibrant colors to sustainable decor. This Rakhi, express your love with meaningful and eco-friendly gifts from The Rug Republic.

Juicy Chemistry and Paul & Mike

Juicy Chemistry and Paul & Mike join forces in a captivating collaboration, infusing nature and flavor into their Rakhi collection. This partnership harmoniously blends Juicy Chemistry’s dedication to organic skincare with Paul & Mike’s fine flavor chocolates. The assortment of skincare and chocolate products embodies tradition, quality, and authenticity, celebrating the bond between siblings. From soulful gift boxes to indulgence sets, this collection showcases the shared values of both brands. Experience this fusion of nature and flavor, and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a touch of elegance and taste.

Dyson

As Rakshabandhan approaches, what better way to express your affection for your sibling than with Dyson’s exceptional range of products? Whether it’s the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, a hairstyling enthusiast’s dream, or the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer that reduces drying time while caring for hair, these gifts show care and consideration. For her, the Dyson Airwrap offers versatile hairstyling options, while for him, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ensures efficient styling without excessive heat exposure. This Rakhi, choose Dyson’s innovative offerings to bring a smile to your sibling’s face.

Perfora

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a personalized and caring way with Perfora’s thoughtful Rakhi gifts. This innovative oral care brand offers distinctive presents that promote oral wellness while adding a personal touch. The “Just for You" Gift Box includes essential oral care items, while the Limited Edition Personalized Electric Toothbrush comes in stylish Aqua Marine and Ruby Red options, with the choice to add a name or quote. For enhanced oral health, the Limited Edition Personalized Smart Water Flosser, available in various colors including Mystic Lavender and Sapphire Blue, makes for a meaningful and unique gift choice.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

As the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan approaches, Courtyard by Marriott extends a heartfelt invitation to celebrate the cherished bond between siblings with our exclusive Rakshabandhan Hamper Giveaways.

Rakshabandhan is a time-honoured tradition that symbolizes the unconditional love and protection shared between brothers and sisters. At Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, we believe in capturing the essence of this beautiful relationship and making it even more memorable with our thoughtful and carefully curated hampers. Here’s an opportunity to express your affection through our hampers as each one of them are designed to convey your emotions and appreciation, reflecting the unique bond that you share with your sibling.

With the Rakshabandhan Hampers, discover an assortment of handpicked delights that are exclusively curated and customized with traditional charm and contemporary elegance, embodying the spirit of this special day. From gourmet treats to luxurious indulgences, each hamper is a delightful expression of sibling love.

Chere Footwear

Celebrate the approaching Rakshabandhan with Chere Footwear’s exquisite collection that embodies both fashion and emotion. Our range offers versatile options for every sister’s style, from the elegant Woven Comfort Flats to the sophisticated White Intertwined Strap Block Heels. Elevate the fashion game with the glamorous White Embellished Sling Back Heels or add an edgy touch with the Black Studded Flats. Each pair is crafted with precision and intricate details, making them the perfect gift to show appreciation and love for your sister.

Golden Hues Gifting

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great zeal and zest all across India. Along with celebrating siblings’ bond and love, this occasion also flags off the festive and gifting season in the country. To make this experience of gifting seamless yet very exclusive and thoughtful, Golden Hues Gifting has curated a range of personalised stationery sets that are perfect to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

Golden Hues Gifting is a design-forward stationery brand that specialises in personalised stationery products for all age groups. In a world full of texts and emails, Golden Hues Gifting has embarked the journey to revive the lost art of hand-written notes through their alluring designs and products. The range includes beautiful money envelopes, notecards with envelopes and gift tags in stunning designs and motifs inspired by traditional Pichwai prints, the Mughal era, colourful spring blossoms and many more. The team lays emphasis on detailing which reflects through the intricate motifs, gold foiling, gorgeous wax seal stickers and chic packaging. All the designs can be personalised to include the receiver’s name or initials, making the experience extremely special for both, the giver and recipient.

DiAi Designs

Diamond jewellery is always a head-turner but have you tried unconventional shapes? Those are statement pieces! DiAi Designs’ latest Solitaire Unrounds collection features fancy-shaped diamonds that make for an elegant and memorable gift this festive season.

In line with contemporary trends, as well as setting their own, pieces from Solitaires Unrounds can be carried from day to evening looks. Made primarily in brilliant-cut ovals, pears, marquise, and emeralds with a hint of round, the stones are set meticulously in 14-karat and 18-karat gold, making these investment pieces an impeccable choice to gift this Raksha Bandhan.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery is getting popular among today’s eco-conscious consumers and DiAi Designs has some stunning pieces that ensure all eyes are on you. Dainty and glamorous, this new jewellery line expands across various categories including necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and a few sets. There’s no doubt that round diamonds are treasured classics but this collection goes beyond to cast an impression with non-traditional shapes of lab-grown diamonds – chic, sophisticated yet minimal.

Nush Mush, Gurugram

This Raksha bandhan spreads more love and happiness and celebrates the festive day with your siblings and gift them handcrafted premium Nush Mush Rakhi gift hampers. Gurugram’s most popular premium bakery and patisserie, Nush Mush adds that extra special edge to your Rakhi celebrations with the exclusive personalized gift hampers.

The delicious hamper includes Almond Florentine, Chocolate Brownie, Peanut butter Cookies jar, Single Jar Dry goodies and Almond Biscotti. For those of you who are casting a wider net for desserts and savories, Nush Mush never disappoints. Crispy, Hazelnut Crunch Cake, Belgian Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake, Baked Cheesecake, Salted caramel choux, Dark chocolate cupcake, Lemon tart, and Nutella sea salt cookie are some of their more popular offerings. From the quick bites menu brimming with crowd-pleasers, go for the best-sellers - Vada Pao Bomb, Mushroom Quiche, Chicken Crostata, and Potato Puff Patties amongst many more.

Moira

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between siblings and the promise of protection. On festive occasions,makeup can add to the celebratory atmosphere. Glittery eyeshadows, bold lip colors, or festive nail polish can help you get into the spirit of the occasion. Makeup is always a great option when it comes to gifting, as it’s a way to express your love and thoughtfulness. Here is MOIRA’s Raksha Bandhan gifting collection which is budget friendly, best quality and vegan makeup.

John Jacobs Eyewear

Versatile silhouettes with colour-blocked details, vibrant acetate accents, and smooth finishes; the Coastline edit by John Jacobs Eyewear lets you breeze into the season with a modern appeal. The Coastline edit brings together upgraded classics, featuring distinguished temples, clean lines, and functional features; be it the Elya for women where classic neutral hues meet versatile shapes for uber-cool everyday eye candy or the Jareth for men with a distinctive metal strip embedded with monogram accents. There is a lot to choose from with nearly 20 & 54 styles of eyewear and sunglasses under the Coastline collection starting at INR 4200!

Clea

Elevate your skincare routine with Clea’s Face Serum Sheet Masks and Ginni’s Cleansing and Makeup Remover Wipes. Revitalize your skin with Clea’s Seaweed and Grapefruit Sheet Mask, offering anti-aging, hydrating, soothing, and rejuvenating benefits enriched with vitamins. Dermatologically tested, alcohol-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, it suits all skin types, even sensitive skin. Clea presents a new generation of face sheet masks that provide a week’s worth of moisture in just one application. On the other hand, Ginni’s Cleansing and Makeup Remover Wipes offer effective and convenient makeup removal, ensuring a fresh start to your skincare regimen.

Biotique

Biotique, a renowned Beauty and Wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic principles, proudly presents its Royal Box and Allure Fragrances Collection. With a legacy built on purity, sustainability, and innovation, Biotique offers a luxurious range inspired by Rajveda’s essence from royal heritage. The Allure Collection pays homage to ancient beauty rituals with Signature Blends, crafted from precious ingredients for a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation. Featuring products like night treatment cream, facial serum, and scrub masque, the collection harmonizes iconic elements like Jasmine, Sandalwood, and Oudh to rejuvenate skin. Dermatologist-tested and eco-friendly, Biotique’s Allure Collection celebrates sensory delights while staying true to holistic beauty and wellness values.

Atulya

Atulya, a home-grown natural personal care brand, presents a thoughtful Raksha Bandhan Gifting Combo that pampers your siblings with the goodness of Ayurveda and nature. This skin and face care range infused with Vitamin C includes Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash, Face Mask, and Face Serum. These products are designed to slow down early skin aging, reduce dark spots, acne, and sun damage, harnessing the power of Vitamin C as a potent antioxidant. Crafted without harsh chemicals, these products provide hydration and radiant skin. The Vitamin C Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash with Silicone Brush, Vitamin C Face Mask, and Vitamin C Face Serum bring holistic skincare benefits.

Juice Beauty

For Rakhi, consider gifting the Juice Beauty Cleanse-Treat - Revitalize Kit, a collection of skincare essentials that nurture and rejuvenate. Juice Beauty, a renowned brand for organic and natural skincare, offers a range of thoughtful gifts. The Green Apple Brightening Gel Cleanser gently purifies the skin, while the Green Apple Moisturizer provides deep hydration. Elevate the skincare routine with the Stem Plant Complex Youth Revitalizing Retinol Serum, which diminishes fine lines and revitalizes the skin’s radiance. These gifts embody your caring gesture and celebrate the enduring bond between siblings.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel

With the warmth of affection, the ties of attachment, and the impregnable shield of love, emerges a celebration that surpasses all others. Rakhi, a day meticulously anticipated by both brothers and sisters for weeks, as they prepare to commemorate that extraordinary lifelong bond.

To ensure this day remains etched in memory, the skilled Pastry and Executive Chef at the property have united their skills to curate three opulent hampers for your choosing.

Named Shubh, Bandhan, and Rishtey, these hampers encompass an array of delights from handcrafted Homemade Mithai, sumptuous Chocolate Truffles, freshly baked Cookies, a decadent Chocolate bar, Date honey and sugar, delectable Brownies, Assorted Nuts, to Organic tea, fragrant Olive oil, a meticulously crafted handmade Diya, and an exquisitely designed Rakhi.

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the extraordinary bond between siblings with Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway’s carefully assembled token of affection tailored for this occasion.

Woodland

Discover Woodland’s exquisite collection of fashion and accessories that epitomize style and comfort. The PEACH MULTI Midi Dress offers floral charm in a midi length with a halter neck and waist cinching belt. Elevate your casual look with the Blue Casual Sneaker, boasting metallic allure and a comfortable design. Step out with elegance in the White Stiletto Sandal, featuring a leather open-toe design and pointed heel. Embrace both style and comfort with the Brown Wedge Block Heel Slipper. Complete your ensemble with sophistication using the White Satchel Bag, Pale Pink Handbag, and vibrant YELLOW Satchel Bag, all crafted from luxurious leather. Organize with flair using the TAN Wallet for Women and the spacious White Wallet for Women, designed for both style and utility. Find these remarkable pieces on Woodland’s official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

O3+

Restoring your skin’s health with the power of the antioxidant vitamin C, this skincare kit by O3+ ensures a glowing look in three simple steps. The first step involves cleansing your skin with the face wash that’s formulated to reduce pigmentation, remove dead skin cells and tanning and lend a natural glow. The formula also includes turmeric and liquorice, which together ease inflammation and have a soothing effect on the skin.

Amardeep Design

Gifting poufs to your sibling for Rakhi is a creative and stylish way to celebrate your bond. Poufs, with their versatile and trendy designs, offer both comfort and aesthetic appeal. By giving poufs as a Rakhi gift, you’re offering your sibling a cozy spot to relax and unwind, symbolizing your desire for their well-being and comfort. The poufs can also serve as a unique decorative element in their living space, reminding them of the special connection you share. This thoughtful gesture not only showcases your love on Rakhi but also adds a touch of style and functionality to their surroundings.

Boss

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, if you’re scratching your head over the perfect gift, fret not! BOSS’s curated Raksha Bandhan gifting guide comes to the rescue. From the coolest bracelets to trendiest bucket hats, practical shoe care kits to soothing yoga mats, with a plethora of choices in clothing and accessories, BOSS got you covered with a gift for every type of sibling you have.

Giani Ice Cream

Get ready to elevate your Rakshabandhan celebrations with GIANI ICE CREAM’s exclusive Celebration Pack. As the festival approaches, GIANI ICE CREAM introduces a special assortment of flavors to make this occasion even more unforgettable. The Celebration Pack features a variety of delectable ice creams, blending classic and contemporary tastes to please ice cream enthusiasts and those celebrating the sibling bond. Indulge in the richness of Belgian Chocolate, savor the harmonious fusion of Giani Special, enjoy the timeless delight of Butterscotch, and relish the elegance of smooth Vanilla. GIANI ICE CREAM’s Celebration Pack promises a delightful treat for all.

Melorra

Get ready for Rakshabandhan with Melorra’s exquisite lightweight jewellery collection. Embrace the festive season with unique and attractive designs that capture the essence of Indian traditions. From the elegant Take Me to Infinity bracelet to the charming Luna Starry Diamond Bracelets and the captivating Universally Yours Gemstone Bracelets, Melorra offers a range of beautifully crafted pieces to adorn yourself this Rakhi. Explore their Classics collection and find the perfect jewellery to complement your festive look.

Love, Indus

Love, Indus presents “A Promise in a Bottle" for Raksha Bandhan, infusing modern innovation into traditional Indian values. The Amrutini Precious Potion: Vital Cream combines rare ingredients like golden Muga silk and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial tea with scientific processes for firming and repair. The Amrutini True Brew: Transforming Serum contains botanicals like golden Muga silk and Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial Tea for restoration and firmness. The Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops: Overnight Oasis Serum boasts botanicals, synthetics like Hyaluronic Acid, and transformative processes for hydration and radiance. The Velvet:08 Broadway Bright combines Eastern botanicals and lab-designed synthetics for skin smoothness and natural shine.

FlowerAura

Our exquisite Rakhi Hamper Collection makes FlowerAura the perfect comprehensive shopping destination for Raksha Bandhan. It not only reflects the essence of Raksha Bandhan but also celebrates the diverse flavours of your sibling bonds. From the Classic Hampers with elegant bouquets for timeless bonds to the Gourmet Hampers to add a luxury touch, from Personalized Gift Hampers for nurturing connections to Plant Enthusiast Hampers for deep-rooted connections - our hampers start at Rs. 699/- and cater to all tastes. Celebrate this Rakhi with FlowerAura because no matter the distance, we deliver your emotions right to the doorstep of your beloved sibling.

Morphy Richards

home appliances

Morphy Richards is a renowned brand offering a premium range ofand personal care products designed to enhance quality of life. Their diverse product portfolio includes trimmers, body groomers, hair dryers with diffusers, and hair straighteners tailored for both men and women. Notable highlights from their personal grooming line include the Kingsman Pro BG3509 12-in-1 Body Groomer with multiple attachments, the StylistCare HD192DC 1900W Hair Dryer featuring advanced ionic functions, and the Keraflow HS3511 and HS3500 Hair Straighteners with Keratin-infused ceramic plates for healthy, frizz-free hair. These products combine functionality and style, offering an array of options to cater to various grooming needs.

Bevzilla

Raksha Bandhan is a time for joy, delicious food, and heartwarming desserts. It’s an occasion for families to come together and celebrate with gifts, sweets, and blessings. For those who value health, there’s a wonderful option from Bevzilla offering low-sugar, low-calorie coffee choices along with Nutzilla’s nutritious 9-1 seed mix pouch. The combo box includes ceramic mugs with “Best Sis" and “Best Bro" labels, 24 assorted coffee sachets in 4 flavors, and two pouches of the healthy and tasty Nutzilla seed mix. It’s a thoughtful way to make your sibling’s day special while catering to their health-conscious preferences.

OTT Skincare

Elevate your skincare with the HYDRATION STATION GIFT BOX from OTT Skincare. Experience the perfect blend for instant hydration and nourishment with a straightforward 3-step regimen. This kit includes the Keep-It-Fresh face wash for gentle cleansing, the Hydro Drip Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 24-hour hydration, and the Do-It-All Moisturizer for versatile moisturizing. This simple routine is crafted to retain your skin’s moisture and leave you with an instantly plumped and hydrated complexion.

La Pink

Complete Skin Brightening Beauty Gift Set, a curated collection of three transformative skincare products: Ubtan White Haldi Face Wash, Ideal Bright Serum and Young Forever Day Cream.

Start with La Pink Ubtan White Haldi Face Wash. This soap-free formula deeply cleanses and brightens, leaving your skin refreshed and glowing. Enriched with Kesar, Sandalwood, and Rose Flower extract, it removes tan, reduces blemishes, revealing flawless skin.

Continue with La Pink Ideal Bright Face Serum. This microplastic-free formulation combines Kakadu plum, Sea Lettuce flakes, and Cactus flower extract to brighten, even skin tone, and reduce pigmentation. Deeply hydrating, it enhances your skin’s natural radiance.

Lataffa Perfumes

Discover the exquisite Raksha Bandhan collection by Lattafa Perfumes, where each fragrance is a masterpiece, meticulously designed to evoke emotions, memories, and cherished moments. This exclusive collection includes captivating scents like “Badee al Oud Amethyst," a harmonious blend of citrus, floral, and wood accords, “Just out Boulevard," an intricate bouquet that embraces togetherness, “Khamrah," a tapestry of spices and florals reflecting shared memories, “Maahir Black," a daring scent capturing the bold spirit of sibling bonds, “Maahir Gold," an elegant composition symbolizing the everlasting connection between siblings, “Najdia," a lively fragrance embodying shared laughter, and “Najdia Tribute," a tribute to timeless bonds. Each fragrance is carefully curated using the finest ingredients, offering not just products, but meaningful experiences. The name “Lattafa," derived from Arabic words for kindness and pleasantness, underscores their commitment to crafting enduring memories. We invite you to explore this remarkable collection, as giving a Lattafa fragrance is akin to gifting a cherished memory.

Bindt Beauty

Illuminate your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with BindtBeauty, where beauty harmoniously meets sustainability. Immerse yourself in the symphony of natural ingredients tailored for every skin type – from oily to sensitive. Beyond cosmetics, BindtBeauty crafts an experience that embodies sibling love. Their customizable products like Barely There Cream Concealer, Soft Focus Setting Powder, Glowlight Illuminator, and Touch Of Color Multi-Use Tints allow you to curate your unique look, mirroring the distinct bond with your sister. Clean and suitable for all skin types, BindtBeauty’s products range from INR 799 to INR 1399, ensuring accessibility. This Raksha Bandhan, gift your sister the purity of BindtBeauty, a gesture of love and a tribute to your cherished connection.

Bottega Veneta

Embrace the upcoming joyous Raksha Bandhan festival with a touch of sophistication and opulent gifting, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. Seize the perfect opportunity to redefine sibling goals and affection through the alluring assortment of Bottega Veneta accessories. From bags to AirPod cases, cardholders, and wallets, this collection is a captivating delight for both men and women.

Kate Spade New York

This season comes with an exciting anticipation for gifts that leave an indelible mark. Kate Spade New York introduces its Infinite Engraved Spade Bangle, a heartfelt symbol that goes beyond mere adornments. The bangle represents the unbreakable bond between siblings, uncovering a profound love shared between brothers and sisters that leaves a lasting imprint.

Rivona Naturals

This Raksha Bandhan, promise your sister moments of tranquillity and rejuvenation with thoughtfully curated skincare hampers from Rivona Naturals. With an array of products across categories such as body, face, hair & lip Rivona Naturals offers the power of botanical extracts, essential oils, and plant-based derivatives.

Haldiram’s

Haldiram’s, India’s popular snacks and sweets brand, has recently launched a heartwarming campaign “Pyaar Ka Tohfa" underlining the ever-lasting bond between brothers and sisters on this Raksha Bandhan. Alongside its diverse range of delectable and well-designed gifting range of sweets, nuts & chocolates, as part of the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, Haldiram’s has unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring the ever-popular Laddoo.

The Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign centers around an emotional ad film, showcasing the beautiful bond between a surgeon sister and her brother. The film depicts the everyday routine of the sister returning home after her work as a surgeon, but on this particular Rakhi day, she arrives late for the celebrations. The brother feels disappointed but conceals it with a heartfelt gesture, handing over the Haldiram’s Box of Ladoos and asking her to keep her apologies to herself.

As the story unfolds, the sister ties the Rakhi on her brother’s hand, revealing that it was her first surgery that day, during which she successfully delivered a cute baby girl. The brother’s disappointment turns into pure joy and playfully feeds the delicious Ladoos to her.

Cafe 49 & 49 Bakers Avenue, Juhu

As the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, Cafe 49 & 49 Bakers Avenue are delighted to announce the launch of their exclusive Raksha Bandhan gifting collection. The charming and cozy cafe, known for its delectable treats, has meticulously curated a range of hampers to make this occasion truly special and memorable for siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond shared between brothers and sisters, and this year, they have gone above and beyond to help you cherish those cherished moments. The delightful hampers are designed to bring the festivities directly to your doorstep, allowing you to revel in the comfort of your home.

The hamper selection boasts a delightful variety catering to different preferences. From the dainty Petite Hampers to the indulgent Classic Hamper, and the health-conscious Healthy Hamper to the sophisticated Cheese Platter, there’s something for every taste.

The contents of these hampers read like a culinary symphony of flavors. Indulge in the richness of a Dark Belgian Cake Jar, the creaminess of Hummus, the satisfying textures of their Four-Layered Mexican Bowl, and the irresistible sweetness of a Lotus Biscoff Baked Cheesecake. Their Signature Tiramisu and Cheddar Jalapeño Cream Cheese add an extra element of exquisite taste. Packed with an array of delightful offerings including Nutella Bonbons, Croissants, Vegan Brookies, and more, this platter is a celebration of gastronomic creativity.

We believe that the joy of sharing exquisite treats brings families closer, and we are thrilled to offer these hampers to our valued patrons.

Embrace the warmth of this festival with the delightful Raksha Bandhan hampers from Cafe 49 & 49 Bakers Avenue.

House of Nivedita

Nivedita, a top Indian luxury couturier, embodies the essence of Indian festive wear with meticulously woven textiles, intricate beadwork, and vibrant designs. Her festive collection, influenced by geometry and precise cutting, offers an edgy and unique choice for this season.

Tiesta

Customise your siblings’ footwear now from this high quality, handmade, vegan, luxury shoes brand. Crafted with precision, each pair embraces your feet, promising a day of festivities without compromise as it gives the best of comfort and fashion forward products.

Kotawala

From elegant bracelets symbolising the unbreakable bond, to timeless watches signifying endless moments, Kotawala’s intricately crafted jewellery and thoughtful gift sets are perfect for expressing your love and protection towards your siblings.

Ajoomal Fine Jewellery by Harshad Ajoomal

With over 20 years of experience, Harshad Ajoomal is a high-end jewellery designer and craftsman under his label H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. His creations blend modern techniques and fine craftsmanship.

MK Jewels

MK Jewels is the first and only brand that makes 18K gold and CZ Jewellery. They have been a benchmark for design, craftsmanship, quality, and price since 1999. MK Jewels have launched this Raksha Bandhan a fine and exclusive range of bejewelled Rakhis and Charms to make your festival special.

Anahata Organic

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with heartfelt purity from Anahata Organic. Our exquisite range of handcrafted, eco-friendly products is a reflection of the bond you share.

Faaya Gifting

Faaya is a design studio that works closely with Indian artisans to craft gifts that are world-inspired. Gifts at Faaya are luxurious pieces that combine the rich heritage of Indian artisans with international aesthetics.

Bespoke Resin Decor Products by Artist Madhavi Adalja

Madhavi Adalja is an artist that creates beautiful one-of-a-kind resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, trays, and lots more. These beautiful pieces made of epoxy resin are handmade and add the perfect modern touch to any interior space.

My Mediterranean Table by Natasha Celmi

My Mediterranean Table by Natasha Celmi is an endeavour to simplify classic dishes from the sunshine countries that embrace the Mediterranean shoreline. The book has more than 80 appealing recipes that will embark you on a culinary holiday with some Spanish tapas or a lavish Levantine meze spread accompanied by homemade flatbreads.

Vanity Wagon

Elevate your beauty routine with Vanity Wagon’s August Bellebox, a meticulously curated collection of products to meet your daily skincare needs. This month’s Bellebox includes a range of delights, from nourishing Lip Lustres for radiant lips to a revitalizing face toner enriched with Niacinamide and Vitamin C to balance and hydrate your skin. The box also features a luxurious coffee-infused body lotion with Vitamin C and Shea Butter for moisturized skin and a rejuvenating cappuccino body scrub that exfoliates and revitalizes. Vanity Wagon’s August Bellebox is your gateway to a pampered and cherished self-care experience, offering a selection of natural and effective products. Say goodbye to dullness and hello to radiant beauty with this transformative collection.

Fabindia

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the deep bond between siblings, woven together with laughter, tears, and the promise of protection. Fabindia honors this cherished connection with their Threads that Bind collection. Offering a range of thoughtfully crafted gifts, from toxin-free skincare sets to elegant glass goblets, Fabindia provides the perfect options to express your love. Escape into the world of natural self-care, elevate dining experiences, or enhance skincare routines with their carefully curated selections. And for those last-minute gifting needs, Fabindia’s gift cards provide the gift of choice. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the threads that unite with Fabindia.

Myrah

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan by treating your sibling to a rejuvenating spa experience with Myrah. Gift them the ultimate relaxation with a Myrah gift card, and explore exciting membership offers for added benefits. Take the stress out of gifting by considering our top recommendations, including a soothing Swedish Massage, targeted Sports Deep Tissue Massage, stress-relieving Back & Shoulder Massage, quick Express Foot Reflexology, and indulgent Jacuzzi Therapy. Reconnect and unwind with Myrah’s pampering treatments for a memorable Raksha Bandhan.

Longitude 77

Presenting ‘Seagram’s Longitude 77’ Indian Single Malt Whisky - from the House of Pernod Ricard India. The brand is an homage to the enchanting spirit of India and reimagines an India of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It is crafted in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra), with utmost care for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury. The flavour profile is rich and mellow with notes of oak, vanilla, and a subtle hint of fruit.

The brand gets its name from Longitude 77 - A line that marks India’s position on the world map. It represents India’s richness of ingredients, historical craftsmanship, her diverse culture, and rich terroir. A line that connects India’s glorious past, enchanting present and vibrant future Every pack of Longitude 77 pays tribute to the colour indigo - India’s unique gift to the world.

Amazon

Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings, is a wonderful opportunity to convey love and gratitude. Amazon Fashion is all set to unveil an array of stylish and thoughtful gifts that perfectly encapsulate the sibling connection. The Rakhi Store on Amazon.in, powered by Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, offers a diverse range of fashionable and beauty-centric gift options. From customizable Rakhis to apparel, skincare, beauty products, shoes, watches, jewelry, handbags, and more, you can choose from a wide variety of selections from top brands like GIVA, Vero Moda, Plum, Daniel Wellington, Lavie, BIBA, and many others. Make every moment fashionable for your siblings and celebrate this special occasion in style.

Ancestry

Ancestry, weaves together the essence of age-old traditional styles with the allure of contemporary silhouettes. Proudly introducing their latest ‘Chikankari Collection’. This ensemble is a symphony of statement pieces adorned with delicate chikankari embroidery on handwoven fabrics, offering a soulful blend of the past and the present.

Ancestry’s Chikankari Collection features a wonderful assortment of easy-to-wear designs that exemplify femininity in soft pastel colors like rose pink, powder blue, white, lavender, and beige. These looks are perfect for formal dinners, summer weddings, and any other special occasion that calls for a dose of sophistication thanks to the subtle stroke of sequin and bead work. The classic long and short kurta sets, overlays, dresses, and kurtis in Ancestry’s collection are all meticulously made to be both useful and comfortable without abandoning style.

Chikankari, is an art form done with white cotton threads on sheer muslin cloths, adding a subtle yet rich texture to plain woven fabric. This incredibly detailed embroidery style features motifs inspired by Mughal architecture and designs. This craft’s origins are shrouded in history, dating back as early as the third century BC. Originating from the culturally rich city of Lucknow, this collection pays homage to the iconic art of Chikankari, showcasing multiple stitches like murri, jaali, phanda, zanzibar, and hool, traditionally used to fill in the center of the adorable flower patterns.

Make Your Own Perfume (MYOP)

MYOP was born with a vision to make affordable fragrances of quality and exploration of perfumery accessible to Indians. MYOP is India’s first perfume bar and with them, you can customize the perfume according to your tastes and preferences and also personalize it by engraving or printing names on the bottles. Their perfumes are specially designed for Indian weather and make the ideal gift for a loved one on a special occasion.

bbb (Better Body Bombay)

Better Body Bombay is a gender-neutral personal care beauty brand inspired by Bombay with clean, sustainable products. It focuses on using natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and artificial additives. This brand has a comprehensive range of products including skincare, haircare, and body care. BBB products provide a sensorial experience with their sustainable and safe products.

Philips

TAB8967 soundbar soundbar boasts a unique geometric design and a slim build, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television. Additionally, it is outfitted with advanced HDMI eARC technology, allowing the user to enjoy state-of-the-art features such as Dolby Atmos. The user has the option to stream hi-res playlists from their mobile device using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth. Additionally, 4K pass-through allows for seamless connection of 4K HDR video sources without any loss of resolution, making it ideal for movies and gaming.

Perona