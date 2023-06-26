Rakul Preet Singh Aces the Promotion Looks for ‘I Love You’ One Stunning Outfit at a Time

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently visited the Bigg Boss OTT sets as part of her promotion for her most recent movie, I Love You. For the special event, the celebrity slid into a dark blue mini-length outfit and posted photos with her fans on social media. The photoshoot was captioned, “Blues [blue heart emoji] for #bigbossott #iloveyou now on #jiocinemas," by the model. Click through to see Rakul’s attire.

The blue outfit worn by Rakul is from the Pinko apparel line. Exaggerated puffy sleeves with tight hems, an off-shoulder element on one side, a neckline that bares the decolletage, a gathered design on the front and back, a figure-flattering cut, and a short hem length are all features of this dress.

Rakul completed the look with minimal gold jewellery, bold rings, and a statement pair of half-moon-shaped earrings with a statement gem. She also accessorised with a pair of black strappy high shoes. The last glam touches for the little dress included a sleek ponytail, feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle pink eye shadow, a dewy base, rouged cheekbones, glossy berry-toned lip tint, and shining highlighter.

Rakul Preet’s I Love You promotional outfits, meanwhile, have been flawless. She had previously shared a photoshoot in which she donned a pantsuit with an ethnic touch. She titled her post with the phrase “Desi twist." The outfit is from the Vaishali Agarwal designer clothing line.

Rakul’s ensemble consists of a coordinated multicoloured flower printed suit set in a beige colour and a strapless bralette in a nude colour with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The pants have a high-rise waist and a flared hem, while the jacket has full-length sleeves, an open front, notch lapel collars and gota patti embroidery.

Rakul accessorised the look with delicate floral earrings, rings, and pointed heels in a neutral hue. The final glam options included open hair, a plum lip colour, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, delicate eye shadow, flushed cheeks, dewy base, and enhanced skin.