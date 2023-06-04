Rakul Preet Singh Is An Absolute Vision In A Sultry Red Bikini, See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is having the time of her life in the Maldives leaving the rest of the internet craving for a lovely vacation just like her. The actress is sharing some amazing pictures of herself from her trip by the beach and with every new post she sets a whole new benchmark of acing the perfect vacay look and we cannot help but simply gasp at each one of them.

Recently, Rakul took to her social media to share pictures of her having a gala time at the beach in a scintillating red bikini. See her post-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The georgette red bikini that Rakul wore featured lovely halter neck detailing and the ruched patterning over the entire ensemble made it look even more stunning. Rakul’s bralette was sleek and the detailing was absolutely perfect. To enhance the look she also added a sheer red cape which went flawlessly well with the bikini set.

The red outfit against that picturesque background was almost dreamlike and Rakul pulled it off like a queen. Her toned figure was the highlight of the look for certain and there is no doubt at all that her workout sessions have paid off extremely well.

Going back to her look, Rakul chose classic shades to accessorise her look with and her digital watch added a touch of chicness to her outfit. She proved that she is a complete water baby by leaving her hair open and allowing herself to feel the breeze and breathe in the salty air. She went ahead with a minimalistic approach in terms of her makeup, her cheeks were perfectly contoured and her favourite nude lip tint was back in action and she sure did look bewitching.