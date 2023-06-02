Rakul Preet Singh Is the Epitome of Summertime Freshness as She Vacays in Maldives; See Photos

In addition to being a gifted actress, Rakul Preet Singh is also a lovely fashion icon. Each day brings us more fashionable looks from her fashion diary, which never ceases to astound us. She enjoys the splendour of the Maldives, and her travel journals spark ideas for new outfits. She amazes us with her style development, from the silver screen to her Maldives vacation. Rakul knows how to rock any style, whether it’s a gorgeous red carpet gown or casually chic beachy casuals. She emanates charm in a printed co-ord set for her most recent vacation appearance, which is no exception. Prepare to release your inner fashionista and take some serious fashion notes. Rakul Preet Singh will demonstrate how to do it for you!

Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely stunning in this printed co-ord set dress. Check out her post right here:

Fans had a delightful surprise on Thursday when the actress shared a collection of images on Instagram with the message, “Magic light, magic moments." In a fun co-ord set on the sand, the actress was seen in the post gleefully taking in her time in the Maldives. Her post generated over 300k likes and countless comments from her loving admirers, sending social media into a frenzy. Let’s look at some of her photos.

The actress rocked a trendy co-ord set from the clothing line Aroka, which costs $12,000. The set included a mesmerising halter top with a distinctive design and hand-ruched accents that exquisitely highlighted her collarbone. She matched the top with trousers that had delicate gulmohar petal embroidery to complete the look. The elasticized waistline provided comfort and a feminine fit that accentuated her curves.

Rakul completed her look with a pair of eye-catching brilliant red flats, a sleek timepiece on her wrist, and golden button stud earrings to lend a touch of elegance. She chose a minimal makeup look, keeping things straightforward with bright red lipstick, bare mascara-coated lashes, and a bit of blush for a natural glow. She arranged her hair neatly and stylishly into a high bun to finish her look, giving her beachy vibes a hint of refinement.