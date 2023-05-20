Rakul Preet Singh Looks Like a Dream in This White Gown; See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh, the fashion icon, continues to dazzle and inspire with her impeccable sense of style. When it comes to leaving a lasting impression, Rakul Preet Singh has found her go-to colour: White. Whether it’s a flowing dress or a chic formal blazer dress, she effortlessly radiates confidence and elegance in this pristine hue. The actress is all set for her forthcoming appearance at the IIFA Awards. The recent IIFA press conference became a canvas for her to showcase a mesmerizing white gown, exuding a fusion of elegance and allure.

In a series of ethereal snapshots, Rakul Preet Singh left fans mesmerized as she embraced her love for the colour white. Commanding attention in a breathtaking satin gown by NDS The Label, she captivated the spotlight with a front slit, flattering bodycon fit, and a sleeveless design. The ensemble was further elevated by an exquisite oversized rose embellishment. “If I were a color, I undoubtedly would be white," she wrote in the caption.

With minimalistic accessories, including silver hoop earrings, statement rings, and elegant silver strappy heels, she effortlessly completed her look. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayed, Rakul Preet Singh sported a subtle pink eye shadow, defined brows, mascara, rosy cheeks, radiant highlighter, light contouring, and a nude lip shade for a dewy glam.

Blazer dresses have taken the fashion world by storm, becoming the life of the party with their stylish modifications. Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently showcased her fashion prowess by donning a white and black classic blazer dress from Dalida Ayach Boutique. With her impeccable sense of style, Rakul effortlessly turned heads and set a new trend, proving that blazer dresses are a favourite among fashion-forward celebrities.

The sleek white dress featured striking black details on the collar, pockets, and buttons, adding a touch of elegance. She effortlessly embraced this chic summer ensemble, complementing it with classic black shoes and statement stud earrings. Her bronzed makeup flawlessly completed the look, leaving us captivated by her impeccable style.

Rakul Preet Singh has thrilled her fans by announcing her participation in the highly anticipated International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Not only will she be gracing the event with her presence, but she will also be delivering a performance.