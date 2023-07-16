Rakul Preet Singh Looks Lovely As She Dons An Easy-Breezy Fuschia Summery Kurta Set, Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh always puts her best fashion foot forward, no matter what- whether she is posing on the red carpet or even when she is spotted in and around the city for a casual day out. The actress has a brilliant know-how of where to wear what and how to amp it up. Her sartorial choices are often relatable, a fact her fans love!

Recently, Rakul was spotted by the paparazzi at a production office and fans are in love with her super summery ensemble which she sported like a pro and looked as beautiful as always.

In case, you have missed out on her look, check it out here-

The actress opted for a lovely traditional wear from the shelves of Sana Barreja and in case you were wondering if this scorching heat does not suit up with traditional wear then it is a must that you take a cue or two from Rakul’s ensemble. Rakul’s kurta set worth Rs. 15,950 was simply exemplary, the Fuschia colour tone of the outfit complimented her skin tone so well and plus any shade of pink is always fit for the summer months.

The flowy structure of the outfit suited her well-toned figure and the bold flowery prints looked simply beautiful on her. Rakul’s co-ord kurta set is definitely fit for the summer months, it looked extremely comfortable and the fabric looked rather breathable which is always such a plus point for dreary summer days out.

She accessorised her look with a nice pair of jhumkas that featured white beads which went really well with the outfit. Her jootis complemented the kurta set as well and the digital watch with a silver strap was a convenient and good pairing of course. In terms of makeup, she took the minimalistic road to perfection, her tresses were open and suited the comfy look really well.