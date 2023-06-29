Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Ethereal Beauty in a Gorgeous Pink Sequined Saree and Plunge Blouse; See Photos

For the shoot, Rakul wore a blush pink saree. The six yards are embellished with glistening sequins, gota patti embroidery, scalloped lace on the trims, and beaded tassels on the pallu. She paired the drape with a blush pink sleeveless top that had heavy embellishments, a plunging neckline, and sequin work.

Rakul Preet Singh posted photos of her most recent saree ensemble on Instagram along with a caption, “For the love of blush and pink and all things pretty [sparkle heart emoji]." Rakul wore the six yards to attend the Times Power Women Award. It is from the shelves of the designer label Sawan Gandhi.

Scroll through to see the photos-

Statement rings and a choker necklace with complementary pink beads were Rakul’s choice of accessories for the matching saree and blouse combo. Rakul also went for a dewy base, light contouring, darker brows, rouged cheekbones, winged eyeliner, fuchsia pink lip colour, mascara on the lashes, and centre-parted open wavy hair.

In order to promote her most recent film, I Love You, actress Rakul Preet Singh recently paid a visit to the Bigg Boss OTT sets. The famous person dressed down for the occasion in a dark blue mini-dress, and she shared pictures of herself and her followers on social media. “Blues [blue heart emoji] for #bigbossott #iloveyou now on #jiocinemas," the model captioned the photo session.

Rakul is sporting a blue suit from the Pinko clothing line. This dress has a figure-flattering cut, exaggerated puffy sleeves with tight hems, an off-shoulder detail on one side, a neckline that bares the decolletage, a gathered pattern on the front and back, and a short hem length.

Overall, Rakul Preet’s I Love You promotional attire has been perfect.