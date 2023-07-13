Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Glam in a Stunning Sequin Sheen Pantsuit; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh is stunning beyond belief. Her most recent photo shoot is proof that she can pull off any look, whether it’s formal or casual. She wore a sparkling, shimmering pantsuit to show off her appreciation of blingy attire. We can’t take our eyes off of her—her fans are completely enthralled by the way she looks. Check out her most recent look right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The actress pleasantly surprised her followers on Tuesday by sharing a collection of images with the statement “There is never too much bling?." She purchased her gorgeous attire from the ITRH racks. It consists of a straight-leg, fitting blazer with golden shimmer.She wore a blazer with long sleeves and a peaked lapel over a fitted sequin pantsuit. Her trousers are straight-leg shape with a high-rise waist. The jacket and the coordinating trousers are covered with sequins.

Rakul completed her appearance with a pair of dazzling pump shoes and a statement pair of enormous bling hoops with the help of fashion stylist Anshika Verma. Rakul adorned herself with a nude eyeshadow, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, accentuated features, and a nude lipstick hue with the help of makeup artist Salim Sayed. Rakul chose a simple bun hairstyle with the help of hairstylist Aliya Shaik, which wonderfully complemented her stunning image.