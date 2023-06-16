Rakul Preet Singh's Floral Mini Dress Could Be Yours; Here's How Much It Costs

Rakul Preet Singh, the talented actress, has been captivating audiences with her exceptional acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. As she promotes her latest film, I Love You, social media users can’t help but be mesmerised by her stunning outfits at each event. Her recent appearance in a captivating short floral dress has sparked admiration among fashion enthusiasts, who find themselves unable to look away.

Rakul’s mini dress was from the fashion brand, July Issue. It is available under the label Vanessa Dress-O2 and comes at a cost of Rs 13,599. The dress is made of organza and features enormous puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a back zipper, a waist cutout, and an appealing floral motif in brilliant yellow and purple Rakul. Anshika Verma, her fashion stylist, accessorised her appearance with green hoop earrings and paired it with white pump heels, adding a subtle sharpness to the ensemble.

Rakul looked beautiful with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. She sported a beautiful high ponytail hairstyle, elegantly done with gentle curls, with the help of hairstylist Aliya Shaik. Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans to a slew of these stunning photos on Instagram with the caption, “Screaming out I Love You from tomorrow."

Earlier in yet another promotional event, Rakul Preet Singh resorted to a bright floral motif ensemble. Rakul’s maxi-length bodycon dress has a risqué thigh-high slit, a racerback design, and gathered accents on the front. The attire has a fitted bodice and a straight flare on the bottom. The highlight of the outfit was the floral pattern in blue, peach, and white tones, which gave it a lovely summer look.

Rakul added metallic hoop earrings, rings, and white pumps with high heels to the vibrant outfit. Lastly, she wore a glossy mauve lip colour, on-trend brows, understated eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and shining highlighter. The actress sported a wavy hairstyle with a centre part.

Her latest film, I Love You, is now streaming on Jio Cinema.