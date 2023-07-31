Rakul Preet Singh's Glitsy Glam SEXY Co-Ord Set Is Way More Affordable Than You Think, Details Inside

Rakul Preet Singh is a true blue fashionista who loves to sport good outfits. Whether she is posing on the red carpet or just having a moment of her own on a vacation, she makes sure to set some serious fashion goals. From casual wear to the most scintillating gowns, she has a wardrobe that possesses them all.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures from a night out in Dubai and fans and followers have been obsessed with what she was wearing that night. Her outfit was glam and comfy at the same time and Rakul was truly living her moment in it. In case you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Comfort plays an important role when you are travelling and it is wonderful how Rakul prioritised the factor but also remembered to add a dash of glamour to it. The actress opted for a metallic co-ord set which was simply brilliant but one would be rather surprised to know that the co-ord ensemble of two separate outfits that Rakul combined together. Yes, you heard that absolutely right.

Both the skirt and the skirt were from the very popular brand, Zara and while the metallic thread knit crop top is worth Rs. 1,890 the metallic thread knit midi skirt is priced at Rs. 2,290. Therefore, in total the outfit costs approximately Rs. 4,180 which is rather affordable.

Rakul flaunted her mid-riff with such sheen in the outfit and accessorised her look with a lovely pair of white beaded hoops and a simple golden bracelet and a golden watch. One cannot deny the fact that the thigh-high slit surely added some oomph to the look.

In terms of makeup, she did not do much and basked in the minimalistic glory but Rakul made sure to add in some red lip shade and that factor truly elevated the look to a whole other dimension. In terms of hair, she decided to battle the heat with a casually sleek bun.