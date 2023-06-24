Ram Charan Took His Daughter Home From The Hospital Sporting A Watch Worth Rs 1,62,13,149

Ram Charan fans are overjoyed and elated with the news of the actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcoming a baby girl into their lives. Over the last couple of days, the internet has been consumed with questions only about the mega princess. While nothing is out in the open yet, Ram Charan did confirm that he will be revealing his daughter’s name as per the tradition that their family follows, as per a few reports.

Upasana and Ram Charan the two lovely new parents gushed as they stepped out of the hospital to take their baby home. Both of them were dressed in sedated colours and we can already say that they truly make a picture-perfect family. In case you have missed out on the pictures, check it out here-

The new dad in the block wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Oxford shirt which he paired up with a pair of blue denim pants- a truly timeless classic combination that always works out. His hair was perfectly gelled and set and those shades added to his debonair personality, as always he looked incredibly fine.

However, that is not what caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike-what took everybody’s breath away was the watch that Charan donned. The actor aced a stylish watch from the popular brand of Richard Mille that is worth a whopping Rs. 1,62,13,429 bucks. His fiery multi-coloured shoes were a rather comfortable addition to this attire.

Upasana on the other hand looked as graceful as always in a white flowy floral printed dress from the brand Forte Forte. The dress is priced at HK$ 5,068 which if converted to INR stands at around Rs. 53,078.