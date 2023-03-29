RAM NAVAMI 2023: Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, is celebrated on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and is one of the most revered gods in Hinduism. The festival is observed with special prayers, pujas, and recitations of the Ramayana. Ram Navami is often accompanied by cultural programs and processions in some parts of India.

Ram Navami 2023: Date

This year, Ram Navami falls on Thursday, March 30, which coincides with the last day of Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious nine-day festival.

Ram Navami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami Puja rituals is during the Madhyahna period, which prevails for about 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:11 AM to 1:40 PM

11:11 AM to 1:40 PM Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment: 12:26 PM

12:26 PM Navami Tithi Begins: 9:07 PM on Mar 29

9:07 PM on Mar 29 Navami Tithi Ends: 11:30 PM on Mar 30

Ram Navami 2023: Significance

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama who is revered for his righteousness, compassion, and wisdom. Lord Rama’s life is considered an example of the ideal human being. Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus all over the world, with special prayers, pujas and processions.

Ram Navami 2023: Fasting Time

Many devotees observe a fast on Ram Navami as a way of showing their devotion to Lord Rama. The fasting period usually starts at sunrise and ends after sunset. It is believed that fasting on this day can help purify the body and mind and bring blessings and good fortune.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here