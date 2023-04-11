Ramadan 2023: 5 Simple and Easy Ways To Enhance Your Home Décor This Ramadan

Ramadan is a special time of the year when families come together to celebrate and spend quality time with each other. The holy month of Ramadan is the right time to cleanse and redo your home to celebrate the festivities with your loved ones. People around the world deck up their houses to ring-in the month long of festivities and welcome guests for lavish iftar feasts.

To create a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home during this holy month, there are many simple and easy ways to enhance your home décor. Adding a touch of greenery with plants or flowers, incorporating colourful cushions and throws, updating your table setting with festive tableware, and using ambient lighting with candles or string lights can transform your home into a cozy and welcoming space for your family and guests.

Erik-Jan Middelhoven, Home Furnishing & Retail Design Manager, IKEA India shares tips on how to prepare your house for Ramadan and Eid:

Makeshift seating for larger gatherings: Celebrations and get-togethers go on throughout the month of Ramadan as families and friends come together to break their fast at dusk. These gatherings start from a group of five and go up to twenty people. Floor cushions, throws and rugs are a great way to increase seating capacity on your living space and always help create more room for happy times. Iftar table decoration: On Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which requires them to fast from sunrise to sunset, comes to an end. The iftar and Eid tables, however, serve more than just food. One can select suitable tablecloths, gleaming cutlery, and fragrant candles in earthy tones. Dates, dried fruits, and nuts should be kept in separate silver containers for added appeal. Festive lighting and Upholstery: Occasions and celebrations always call for a decked-up and warmly lit house. Order or shop for lanterns, candle stands, and lights that you can set up around the house and create the welcoming, fuzzy feeling. Changing your upholstery and furnishings is also a great way to bring in the festive mood. Exclusive tableware: Using tableware, serving pieces, and décor that celebrate this season can help your home feel festive during Ramadan. One can select the hues, rhombus patterns, and goods that are based on Middle Eastern tile patterns but have been given a touch of modern charm. To create an authentic Ramadan atmosphere, one can prepare foods in the Arabian style and garnish them with regional spices and herbs. Revitalise your prayer space: Decorating your house goes beyond simply making it look lovely and setting it up to best welcome Ramadan. Developing a “Ramadan mindset” entail realising the importance of getting your body, mind, and soul ready for a blessed month of worship. So, remember to clean and organise your prayer space as you get ready for Ramadan. Replace your prayer mat, remove any distractions, and create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the area.

