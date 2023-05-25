Rambagh Palace Gets Chosen As The Best Hotel In The World, Is Better Rated Than Shangri-La And Ritz-Carlton

The renowned online travel and leisure site, TripAdvisor, has unveiled its highly anticipated compilation of the top 10 best hotels worldwide, and this prestigious list is led by an exceptional gem nestled in India. Determined through comprehensive reviews from globetrotters throughout 2022, assessing more than 1.5 million hotels, the Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Hotels catalogue has bestowed the coveted title of the world’s premier accommodation upon the illustrious Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

Surrounded by resplendent accolades, this opulent establishment has earned TripAdvisor’s adoration for its unrivalled hospitality, captivating pool, and rejuvenating spa. Affectionately nicknamed the ‘Jewel of Jaipur’, the Rambagh Palace has garnered an astounding five thousand five-star ratings on the esteemed travel site.

Visitors have enthusiastically commended the palace’s enchanting ambience, delectable cuisine, and the attentive nature of the hotel’s staff, praising the establishment for providing a harmonious blend of regal elegance and a comforting, homely atmosphere.

Originally commissioned by Maharaja Sawai Man Singh after India’s independence, the palace is now meticulously managed and maintained by Taj Hotels, Resorts, and Palaces, an iconic brand under the esteemed Tata Group.

Following closely behind the Rambagh Palace in this prestigious ranking is the breathtaking Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the picturesque Maldives, which has effortlessly secured its place among the crème de la crème of global hotels. The Hotel Colline de France in captivating Brazil, the awe-inspiring Shangri-La The Shard in vibrant London, the legendary Ritz-Carlton in dynamic Hong Kong, and the magnificent JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in the dazzling city of Dubai are among the other remarkable establishments that have rightfully claimed their spot on this exclusive list.

TripAdvisor’s carefully curated compilation serves as a beacon for discerning travellers, providing them with an invaluable guide to unearth the epitome of hospitality excellence across the globe. The esteemed Rambagh Palace and its esteemed counterparts have truly earned their positions through their unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their fortunate guests.