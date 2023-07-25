Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Exude Couple Goals As They Twin In Matching Jumpers At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt are definitely one of the most looked up to B-town couples and no matter what they do or where they go, fans cannot help but gush about their wonderful chemistry. The couple share a fantastic bond which is well reflected in the way they are around each other. But this time around they have gone ahead and set the bar too high and RanAlia fans along with netizens around the country cannot stop obsessing about it.

Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the theatres end of this week and Bollywood stars geared up for the premiere of the film in Mumbai today. Ranbir Kapoor too stepped out to support his wife for her big release and the two were sure dressed up for the occasion sporting matching jumpers.

Check out their video, if you already have not-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir and Alia wore matching black cotton summer jumpers that said ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani.’ The white laces on the jumper added a wonderful contrast and for all those thinking that the jumpers made the stars feel uncomfortable, you are far from the truth. The texture and fit of both Ranbir and Alia’s jumpers were summer friendly and absolutely fit for the season.

Alia paired up her jumper with light blue wide-legged denim and accessorised her look with high heels and classic golden hoops. On the other hand, Ranbir wore black trouser pants and chose white sneakers to complete his look. One cannot definitely miss out on the small diamond studs that Ranbir had put on.

Our favourite Rani as in Alia sported a lovely no-makeup look, which has been her favourite this season. Her aura and charm added to the look as she kept her tresses flowing. Ranbir too looked as handsome as always with his hair gelled and his beard trimmed to perfection.