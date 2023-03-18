Rang Teras 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Wishes to Share

RANG TERAS 2023: Rang Teras or Rang Trayodashi is a prominent Hindu festival that is celebrated on the 13th day or the Trayodashi tithi during the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of Chaitra. As per the panchang, this year Rang Teras will be observed on March 19. This festival is widely popular and celebrated with great enthusiasm in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Colourful processions, grand festivities at temples and fairs mark the day in many states. This day is particularly celebrated with grand festivities at Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara of Rajasthan. The day is dedicated to Lord Krishna. At the Nathdwara temple Shrinathji is worshipped as an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

Know the puja vidhi, timings, significance, and wishes to share with your friends and family members on this auspicious day:

Rang Teras 2023: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Rang Teras, devotees draw colorful rangoli at the entrance of their homes and in their prayer rooms. The worshipping of Lord Krishna is done by offering flowers and fruits to Lord Krishna or Lord Vishnu. Sweets and fruits are also offered as prasad to the deity. At temples grand ceremonies are held and devotees spend time singing devotional songs and bhajans in large social gatherings.

The ideal time for the puja is early in the morning, but it can also be performed in the evening.

Rang Teras 2023: Timings

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 8:07 AM on March 19 and ends at 4:55 AM on March 20. The brahma muhurta will prevail from 4:51 am to 5:39 am and the Amrit Kal will be from 12:43 pm to 2:09 pm on March 19, as per the Panghang.

Rang Teras 2023: Significance

Rang Teras is commemorated to express gratitude towards farmers. On this day, farmers show their appreciation to Mother Earth for her abundance, especially in providing food. Additionally, during this festival, women perform various rituals and observe a fast. The vibrant celebration reflects the spirit of hope and thanksgiving.

Rang Teras 2023: Wishes

May the blessings of Lord Krishna bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Rang Teras! On the auspicious occasion of Rang Teras, may Lord Krishna’s blessings be with you and your family. Happy Rang Teras! May the festival of Rang Teras fill your life with colors of joy, peace, and love. Happy Rang Teras! Wishing you a happy and colorful Rang Teras filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health. May the festival of Rang Teras bring new beginnings and success in your life. Happy Rang Teras!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here