2-MIN READ

Rani Mukerji Casts A Spell In A Black Sabyasachi Saree and Chanel Pearls at the IFFM

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 16:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Rani Mukerji’s classic silhouette accentuated her natural elegance, setting a new standard for red carpet glamour.

A true icon of grace and elegance, actor Rani Mukerji blended Indian tradition with international haute couture at the IFFM Awards Night hosted in Melbourne, Australia.

A true icon of grace and glamour, actor Rani Mukerji made a classic statement in six-yards of sheer elegance at the IFFM Awards Night on August 11. Looking stunning in a black Sabyasachi saree, Rani enhanced the alluring look with Chanel pearls.

Rani Mukerji who is currently in Melbourne for the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has been winning hearts with her style quotient. An epitome of timeless beauty, Rani effortlessly carried off the stunning ensemble.

The Sabyasachi saree, known for its impeccable craftsmanship and exquisite design, accentuated the actor’s innate charm, making her look like a queen.

Rani Mukerji stunned in black Sabyasachi saree and Chanel pearls at the IFFM Awards Night in Melbourne.

She added a touch of sophistication and luxury by pairing the saree with a Chanel multi-strand pearl necklace, exuding a timeless appeal and accentuating her radiant persona. The look was a seamless fusion of Indian tradition with international haute couture. The black saree, featuring intricate details, perfectly complemented Rani’s individual style. The classic silhouette accentuated her natural elegance, setting a new standard for red carpet glamour.

The Sabyasachi saree, known for its impeccable craftsmanship and exquisite design, accentuated Rani Mukerji’s innate charm, making her look like a queen.

The versatile styling was highlighted with retro-style makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni. The winged eyeliner accentuated Rani’s iconic look, making it a perfect mood board for the upcoming wedding season.

Rani added a touch of sophistication and luxury by pairing the saree with a Chanel multi-strand pearl necklace.

A day before the red carpet, Rani aced power dressing in a ME+EM beige pantsuit with black stripes and Payal Khandwala black shirt. The actor who was part of a masterclass session at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, looked comfortably chic as she spoke her heart out at the session. Completing the ensemble with a touch of luxury, Rani wore sleek black Gucci shoes. The actor’s sophisticated style choice effortlessly fused classic elements with contemporary flair.

Rani Mukerji aced power dressing in a ME+EM beige pantsuit with black stripes, Payal Khandwala black shirt and Gucci shoes.

Rani Mukerji is one of the few stars who celebrates India and its designers with elan. We look forward to seeing her embrace the best of both fashion worlds in her future endeavours.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which kicked off on August 11, will be on till August 20th. The ongoing festival is being attended by an array of Indian actors and filmmakers including Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Leone, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Rahul Bhat, Arjun Mathur, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Aparshakti Khurana.

