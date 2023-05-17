Ranveer Singh and Rakul Preet Singh Set Trends with Stylish Prints

The previous summer will be etched in memory as a time when maximalism surged into the mainstream with remarkable intensity. Prints and patterns dominated the fashion landscape, especially vibrant and daring designs featuring colorful fruit motifs, bold prints, and captivating wavy checkerboards. As we look forward to summer 2023, the trend of embracing an abundance of prints will continue, but this time with a nostalgic twist. Cartoonish prints will take center stage, evoking a sense of playfulness and igniting the inner child within you.

“Quirky prints are undeniably gaining popularity as people today enjoy experimenting with oversized denim jackets, skirts, and jeans. Gone are the days of plain jackets and straight-fit jeans. The key to rocking this trend is mastering the art like a boss. Bollywood actors, particularly Ranveer Singh, have been leading the way in pushing fashion boundaries with their unique looks. Their influence has inspired youngsters to follow suit. The world has witnessed numerous ground-breaking fashion moments, such as Rakul Preet flawlessly pulling off a denim-on-denim ensemble featuring an oversized jacket adorned with Mickey and Donald prints,” says Shivani Gupta, founder, Gandibilli.

This year, we expect to see a surge in face prints, abstract prints, portraits of Bollywood actors, cartoon characters, and comic book motifs as these become the latest trends to watch out for.

“Prints serve as a means of self-expression within the realm of fashion. Whether it’s oversized floral prints or classic stripes, each print carries its unique narrative. Fashion brands meticulously select prints to incorporate into their collections, considering various factors such as seasonal trends, personal preferences, and inspiration drawn from everyday elements. This integration of daily life into our attire showcases the creativity and versatility of the fashion industry. Presently, there are several prints that dominate the fashion landscape, including stripes, animal prints, foliage prints, and kaleidoscopic geometry. Some prints are timeless favorites, others are reinvented classics, while a few push the boundaries with innovative and unconventional designs,” opines Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub.