CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayCannes 2023 LIVESurya NamaskarAditi Rao Hydari Janhvi Kapoor
Home » Lifestyle » Ranveer Singh Dons A Rs 58k Versace Bathrobe On The Posters Of 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh Dons A Rs 58k Versace Bathrobe On The Posters Of 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 20:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Ranveer is most certainly doing justice to this expensive Versace bathrobe.

Ranveer is most certainly doing justice to this expensive Versace bathrobe.

Ranveer Singh as always stands as an icon, pushing the boundaries of style and redefining what it means to be a trendsetter

The anticipation for Karan Johar’s much-awaited film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani," continues to soar as the mesmerizing posters have been unveiled, leaving fans in awe. In one of the captivating posters, the ever-charismatic Ranveer Singh graces the frame, draped in opulence and exuding an aura of grandeur. Clad in a resplendent bathrobe from the iconic fashion house Versace, Ranveer becomes the epitome of fashion-forward extravagance.

This remarkable bathrobe, adorned in a vibrant shade of yellow, envelops Ranveer in a radiant hue that symbolizes energy, optimism, and boundless charm. Every intricate detail of the Versace Allover motif Barocco print adorning the bathrobe tells a story of sophistication and timeless allure. The interplay of swirling patterns and meticulously crafted motifs creates a visual tapestry that is as captivating as it is mesmerizing.

Check out the picture-

The attention to detail is evident as the bathrobe is cinched at the waist with a luxurious belt, adding a touch of refinement to the ensemble. The golden accents of the belt effortlessly harmonize with the vivid yellow, forming a striking contrast that further elevates the overall aesthetic. Ranveer’s choice of attire reflects not only his innate sense of style but also his ability to effortlessly embody the essence of a modern-day fashion icon.

RELATED NEWS

As Ranveer dons this exquisite Versace creation, his charismatic persona shines through, captivating the onlookers with his larger-than-life presence. With each step, the bathrobe gracefully sways, creating a mesmerizing visual rhythm that echoes his dynamic personality. The ensemble becomes a canvas upon which Ranveer paints his vibrant and flamboyant character, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who behold him.

A screen grab from the official website of the brand.

The price tag of Rs 58,300 attached to this remarkable bathrobe only adds to its allure, emphasizing its exclusivity and the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into creating such a masterpiece. It is a testament to Ranveer’s dedication to fashion, as he effortlessly carries the essence of Versace’s artistic legacy with utmost panache.

Tags:
  1. Actor Ranveer Singh
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
  4. versace
first published:May 26, 2023, 20:10 IST
last updated:May 26, 2023, 20:10 IST