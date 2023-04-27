CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranveer Singh Goes For A Stroll In New York Ahead Of Tiffany & Co. Event
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh Goes For A Stroll In New York Ahead Of Tiffany & Co. Event

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

April 27, 2023, 15:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd.

Ranveer set some fashion goals for his fans, pulling off an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace like a true fashion icon.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in New York today, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi (Elder Ordonez) caught him near Soho House, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit that looked nothing short of stunning.

As always, Ranveer set some fashion goals for his fans, pulling off an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace like a true fashion icon. It’s safe to say that no one else could have rocked this outfit quite like he did.

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd. He is one of the few Bollywood superstars who has successfully made an impact globally with his frequent presence at international events.

We can’t wait to see what fashion goals Ranveer will set at the grand Tiffany & Co. event. It’s surely going to be a spectacle worth watching out for!

