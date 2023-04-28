Ranveer Singh Looked Dapper In A Gaurav Gupta Suit At The Tiffany & Co’s Store Launch In NYC

Ranveer Singh’s style quotient has always been an extension of his flamboyant personality. As creative as his fashion choices, actor Ranveer Singh made a classic entrance at the relaunch of Tiffany & Co’s landmark store opening in New York.

Looking dapper in a custom Gaurav Gupta design, Ranveer ditched the shirt and rocked the blue carpet in a tailor-made suit and matching trousers. The pastel shade, something you would rarely see on Ranveer, who is known to go all out with his red carpet looks, looked handsome in the suit which he carried off with panache.

However, Ranveer with no bling, is something you can never imagine, right? The actor flaunted a few pieces of sparkling jewels from Tiffany. What caught our attention were the sparkling coloured precious stones in yellow and blue set beautifully on the broaches. With his hair and beard perfectly styled and sporting sunglasses, Ranveer definitely took over New York in style.

Styled by fashion stylist Eka Lakhani, who has also received accolades for designing the costumes of PSI, has always managed to celebrate Ranveer’s personality and blend it perfectly with the clothes he wears during events. Ranveer was also seen wearing footwear from Copper Mallet. Assisting Eka on styling Ranveer for this iconic event were Fatima Blauch and Radhika Dhanuka.

A day before the launch, Ranveer was snapped near Soho looking comfortably chic in a Gucci X Adidas ensemble. Sporting an oversized trench coat along with a pearl necklace, Ranveer paired the look with a Gucci sweater vest, pair of jeans, sneakers and an Adidas headband. Keeping it suave and cool, Ranveer walked the streets casually exploring NYC in style. Over the years, Ranveer Singh has been truly hailed as the fashion icon of India, with varied dressing sensibilities which make him stand out from the crowd. And this time, it was no different.

Ranveer is also one of the few Bollywood superstars who has left an impact globally by sharing space with Ben Affleck and Simu Liu at the NBA All-Star Game, earlier this year. The actor earlier also paid a fitting tribute to Alessandro Michele in a past photoshoot which set the bar for him as a global fashion icon. Be it his boombox or his accessories, Ranveer definitely knows how to make an entrance each time he walks into a room.

