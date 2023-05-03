Rapid Weight Loss: Check Expert-Approved Tips For Visible Results In No Time

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, losing weight has become a daunting task for many people. People often resort to various methods such as dieting, hitting the gym, skipping meals or consuming salads to achieve their weight loss goals. However, it is crucial to understand the right approach to losing weight to make it a sustainable and successful journey.

Many individuals find shedding the extra kilos to be a challenging task because they do not adopt the correct methods. Their efforts often prove to be unsuccessful. To help individuals achieve their weight loss goals, News 18 has initiated a weight loss series that offers expert tips from renowned dietitian Kamini Kumari. She offers her services in reputed hospitals such as Manas, Satya and Fortis, and runs her clinic.

In the first article of the weight loss series, Kumari provides valuable insights for individuals who rely on skipping meals to lose weight. By adopting the right approach and following expert tips, individuals can achieve their weight loss goals efficiently and effectively.

Don’t skip meals

Many people skip breakfast, lunch, or dinner to lose weight. They think that in this way they can lose weight quickly, but this is a huge myth. It is not necessary to starve to lose weight because the longer you starve, the more you will experience bloating. It is advisable to avoid keeping your stomach empty for extended periods if you wish to lose weight.

Keep eating your meals in intervals

Starving yourself to lose weight can have adverse effects on your body. Rather than depriving yourself of food, it is better to consume small meals at regular intervals. This approach helps boost your metabolism and prevents bloating and toxic elements in your body, making your weight loss journey much easier.

Include fibre-rich foods in the diet

If you wish to lose weight, then you must include those things in your diet which are rich in fibre. This will absorb the toxic elements of your body and will also help in increasing your metabolism. For this, you can incorporate things like cucumber, carrot, fruits and salad as part of your diet.

Don’t rely only on salad

Many individuals believe that consuming salads and fruits alone can result in rapid weight loss. Consequently, they tend to exclude essential carbohydrates like rice, lentils and roti from their diets. However, relying only on salads can lead to weakness in the body due to a lack of essential nutrients. To maintain a balanced and healthy diet, it is essential to include carbohydrates in your meals. However, instead of consuming foods high in starch, one must opt for complex carbohydrates found in whole grains and cereals like oats, quinoa, millet and oatmeal. These foods not only provide the body with energy but also contain essential fibre for digestive health.

Replace carbonated beverages with healthy drinks

During the summer season, many individuals tend to consume carbonated beverages and other cold drinks to beat the heat. However, if you’re on a weight loss journey, you can still enjoy refreshing drinks while shedding those extra pounds. Consider incorporating healthier alternatives like buttermilk, lemon water, watermelon mojito, shikanji and coconut water into your diet. Not only will these options help you meet your daily hydration needs, but they will also promote a healthy and balanced diet, which is crucial for successful weight loss. By choosing these healthier drink options, you can boost your weight loss efforts and maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout the summer season.

