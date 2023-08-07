CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Rasika Dugal to Rani Mukherjee: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Turned Heads in Handloom Sarees
2-MIN READ

Rasika Dugal to Rani Mukherjee: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Turned Heads in Handloom Sarees

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood divas have embraced the timelessness of handloom sarees in a mesmerising fusion of heritage and glitz.

National Handloom Day: These Bollywood diva handloom saree wearers, including Vidya Balan and Rasika Dugal, enchanted us with their appearance by wearing them. Check out the images right here.

In a mesmerizing blend of tradition and glamour, Bollywood divas have embraced the timeless charm of handloom sarees, captivating hearts and leaving an indelible mark on fashion enthusiasts. As we celebrate Handloom Day, it’s the perfect moment to reminisce about those unforgettable instances when these ethereal beauties draped themselves in the elegance of handcrafted weaves, effortlessly redefining sophistication. Here are top Bollywood divas who have made us fall in love with the sarees

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal effortlessly radiates timeless grace as she embraces the charm of a handloom saree. Her choice of attire beautifully showcases the exquisite craftsmanship and rich tradition of India. With an air of sophistication, Rasika becomes a true symbol of grace and style, reminding us of the enduring allure that handloom sarees carry, transcending time and trends.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan gracefully adorns a stunning handloom saree, exuding a mesmerizing aura. Her radiant smile and confident poise pay homage to the opulent heritage of Indian weaves, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary allure. Vidya’s impeccable taste celebrates the timeless elegance and allure of handloom sarees, enchanting everyone with their intrinsic charm at any gathering.

Dia Mirza

In a breathtaking display of grace, Dia Mirza adorns a captivating handloom saree, effortlessly embodying the essence of Indian heritage and craftsmanship. With a radiant smile and poise, she exudes timeless charm, leaving an indelible impression on all. Dia’s choice reflects the beauty and elegance that handloom sarees bring to any event, making a strong statement about their enduring allure.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee gracefully dons a mesmerizing handloom saree, exuding charm and sophistication. Her choice pays homage to the rich heritage and craftsmanship of India, showcasing a seamless blend of tradition and contemporary allure. With an enchanting aura, Rani stands as a true symbol of elegance, epitomizing the enduring beauty that handloom sarees bring to any celebration.

Kajol

Kajol looks resplendent in a traditional saree, emanating a captivating aura of elegance and grace. Embracing the artistry of Indian handloom, she effortlessly personifies the beauty of our rich heritage, fusing timeless allure with modern sophistication. With her radiant smile and confident poise, Kajol becomes a captivating symbol of style, leaving a lasting impression on every occasion she graces with her presence.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
first published:August 07, 2023, 17:02 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 17:02 IST