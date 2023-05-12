Raveena Tandon Aces The Summer Fashion Game In A Bright Silk Co-ord Set

Raveena Tandon is a timeless diva. She has inspired millions of fans with her impeccable style and trendy looks. In her latest photo shoot, the KGF: Chapter 2 actress slayed in a phenomenal floral co-ord set. Raveena was dressed in a stunning silk set by fashion designer Anamika Khanna. We are sure you will not be able to take your eyes off her outfit.
Raveena Tandon was dressed in a white silk cropped shirt with white and green embellishments along the edges and multi-coloured flower motifs all over it. She paired the shirt with a long skirt that featured motifs similar to the top and gathered accents at the waist. Raveena enhanced her ensemble with a pair of stilettos from Lodi Shoes.
View this post on Instagram
Raveena completed her ensemble for the day with a bracelet from the My Motifs collection, a pair of statement golden earrings, and an oxidised finger ring. The actress’s hair was in a neat bun around her face. Makeup artist Shuraa Khan helped Raveena finish the glamorous look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and maroon lipstick.
Raveena has always served major fashion goals. Previously, she gave out some major boss lady vibes in a gorgeous white pantsuit from Geisha Designs. Raveena shared a series of images on Instagram with the caption, “The White Knight… The white purity, which absorbs and infuses all."
View this post on Instagram
The actress was the picture of elegance in her all-white ensemble. The highlight of Raveena’s outfit was a white blazer with full sleeves, side pockets, and ornate embroidery. In order to enhance her all-white look, Raveena complemented her jacket with a pair of white trousers that had a straight-leg style.
Raveena used subtle makeup to exude glamour. She opted for a neutral lip colour, delicate pink eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, mascara on the lashes, a brilliant highlighter, darker brows, and a dewy base. Raveena put her hair up in a low, elegant bun to complete her look of the day. Last but not least, Raveena added stunning flower-patterned silver earrings, shoes, and stacked silver rings that complemented the pantsuit well.