Raveena Tandon and Daughter Rasha Twin in Traditional Ensembles; Pics

Raveena Tandon is no doubt one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood, but if anyone can match up to her style, it’s her daughter Rasha Thadani. The actress shared a series of pictures with her daughter on Instagram, twinning in traditional ensembles. In the photos, while Raveena made heads turn in a stunning saree, Rasha chose a contemporary printed lehenga. Raveena captioned the pictures, “Unconditionally, together forever (heart and evil eye emojis)."

Take a look:

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani chose their ensembles from designer JJ Valaya’s collection. Surina Kakkar, a celebrity stylist, styled the mother-daughter duo for the event.

Raveena Tandon wore an orange chiffon saree that featured sequin floral pattern embellishments, beadwork, and subtle embroidery on the patti borders. She wore the saree with the drape falling loosely from her shoulder. She paired the outfit with a matching orange blouse with patti borders. The blouse was covered in silver embroidery and featured a plunging V-neckline.

For accessories, Raveena wore an emerald necklace, matching earrings, bracelets, rings, and high heels. Finally, she completed her look with a centre-parted sleek bun and she went with orange eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, beaming highlighter, and light contouring.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, slayed a monochrome patterned lehenga skirt paired with a black cropped blouse. Her lehenga was entirely covered in the pattern, and the blouse featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves. She also draped a black, translucent dupatta with intricate embroidery on the border. Her centre-parted, open hair, an oxidised silver choker necklace, blush pink lips, delicate eye makeup, flushed cheeks, and dewy complexion sealed her look.

Rasha dressed up in this beautiful stunning outfit for her mother Raveena’s big day. She received the fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. The prestigious honour was presented to the actress by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 5.

Raveena Tandon is working on a few intriguing projects at the moment. She will appear in the second season of Aranyak.

