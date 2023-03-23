Discussing sex can seem difficult for many individuals. Low libido and poor sexual performance are problems that might go beyond what your typical therapist, doctor, or ob-gyn would cover. This is where sex therapists who are trained specialists with a concentration on human sexuality come in. They can provide compassionate, evidence-based support while taking into account cultural, psychological, and physical factors.

What is sex therapy?

Sex therapy is a form of talk therapy that aids people and couples in addressing the psychological, emotional, or social issues that affect sexual satisfaction. In order to have a satisfying relationship and sex life, sex therapy aims to assist clients in overcoming their emotional and physical difficulties. Sexual concerns are common.

How does it work?

It is normal for anyone to feel anxious when seeing a sex therapist, particularly when doing so for the first time. “It can be awkward to discuss sex with a complete stranger because many people find it difficult to speak about sex at all. However, the majority of sex therapists are aware of this and work to make their patients feel at ease. They frequently begin by collecting information about the client’s sexual history, sex education, sex beliefs, and particular sexual issues,” says Kanusha YK, Psychotherapist and relationship expert, Allo Health.

It’s crucial to understand that clients and therapists do not engage in any physical contact or sexual activity during sex therapy meetings. “Clients should speak up or stop seeing a specific therapist if they are uncomfortable with any aspect of therapy,” adds Kanusha YK.

Sex therapy requires self-reflection and keeping an open mind about the solutions. Post establishing a through patient history covering overall health, sexual background, beliefs and idea about sex and sexual identity, Kanusha YK explains what sex therapy can involve:

Education : Most of us did not have access to sex education while we were growing up. This leads to lack of awareness about our sexual and reproductive anatomy or how the body works during sexual activity as a consequence. Therapists may suggest appropriate articles, videos or other learning resources to help you get more information about sex. They might also advise clients to do certain activities to get a better understanding of their bodies. This may even include looking at your body using a mirror.

: Most of us did not have access to sex education while we were growing up. This leads to lack of awareness about our sexual and reproductive anatomy or how the body works during sexual activity as a consequence. Therapists may suggest appropriate articles, videos or other learning resources to help you get more information about sex. They might also advise clients to do certain activities to get a better understanding of their bodies. This may even include looking at your body using a mirror. Communication strategy : Communication is one of the most important factors influencing one’s sex life. Therefore, communication strategies are an integral part of the process where individuals can practise expressing what they want or need in a partnership, whether it be sexually or emotionally. This helps them achieve their sexual objectives if they are prepared to put forth the effort, either by themselves or with a companion.

: Communication is one of the most important factors influencing one’s sex life. Therefore, communication strategies are an integral part of the process where individuals can practise expressing what they want or need in a partnership, whether it be sexually or emotionally. This helps them achieve their sexual objectives if they are prepared to put forth the effort, either by themselves or with a companion. Experimentation: In order to increase their desire, couples who feel they are in a sexual rut may try various things, like role playing or using sex toys. Other partners might have to modify their sexual behaviour or positioning, particularly if one partner has a medical condition that necessitates such modifications.

In order to increase their desire, couples who feel they are in a sexual rut may try various things, like role playing or using sex toys. Other partners might have to modify their sexual behaviour or positioning, particularly if one partner has a medical condition that necessitates such modifications. Sensate focus: This method for couples aims to increase intimacy and confidence while lowering anxiety. The three phases that couples go through are nonsexual touching, genital touching, and typically penetration.

Sex therapy aims to create a welcoming, supportive environment where people can safely discuss the difficulties they are having a satisfying and healthy sexual life. Anyone who is having problems with their sexuality or is unhappy with their love life can profit from sex therapy. While some people find individual sex therapy meetings helpful, others prefer couples sex therapy.

