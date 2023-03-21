Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 10 million deaths happened in 2020 due to cancer. Cancer cases are also increasing rapidly in India. According to India Against Cancer reports, in 2020, about 8.5 lakh people died because of cancer. A scientific paper published in the National Library of Medicine states that genes are responsible for only 5 to 10 per cent of cancers diagnosed, our unhealthy lifestyle is more responsible for this.

However, if we improve our lifestyle and diet habits, we can avoid the risk of cancer to a great extent. Today, people emphasize improving their diet. According to the research paper of the American National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the consumption of coarse grains like millets (ragi or bajra) reduces the risk of cancer diseases. The coarse grains are considered a superfood.

Consumption of millet gets rid of heart disease and diabetes

According to the research paper, many studies have been conducted on the consumption of ragi. In these studies, several properties are found in ragi. Ragi contains a rich source of polyphenol photo-chemicals and dietary fibre. Many types of antioxidant properties are also found in it.

According to the study, ragi is a superfood in the form of round small granules which are full of dietary fibre. Ragi contains 0.38 percent calcium, 18 percent dietary fibre and 3 percent phenolic compound due to which it is anti-diabetic, anti-tumorigenic, and anti-microbial. Apart from this, its consumption also reduces the high level of cholesterol.

Ragi contains low calories and is loaded with dietary fibre, amino acids, and other vital nutrients, Including ragi in your diet helps to improve digestion, reduces the risk of heart disease, slows ageing, and controls diabetes.

Ragi has all the essential macronutrients such as carbohydrates, fibres, fats and proteins, and key micronutrients like- vitamins and minerals. It has negligible levels of cholesterol and sodium, to promote heart health. In addition, ragi contains sufficient quantities of vitamins C and E, to boost immunity and improve hair and skin health.

The calcium, iron, magnesium and phosphorus are also found in ample amounts in ragi flour, which is a wholesome breakfast cereal and a superfood too. Ragi lowers cholesterol levels, so food prepared with ragi flour can safely be consumed by those with heart ailments. Furthermore, the abundance of dietary fibres helps to enhance good HDL levels and diminish bad LDL levels. This averts fatty deposits in heart vessels, easing cardiac muscle functioning and improving heart health.

