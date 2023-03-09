So many of us try to improve our overall intelligence by opting for various methods. Enhancing cognitive performance over time is possible, but it takes dedication and effort. You need to push yourself daily to improve your cognitive function. Choose activities that will help you think more clearly. The way your brain functions is generally impacted by your daily lifestyle. Maintaining a good diet and routine, exercise and sleep schedule will help you to boost your mental abilities. Let’s take a look at some ways that can help you achieve this.

1. Get enough sleep

Sleep plays a crucial role when it comes to improving your cognitive function. Ensure to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep to enhance your brain’s ability to learn new things. Getting enough sleep is essential to prepare your brain for day-to-day tasks. In addition, you can find a relaxing bedtime ritual to help your brain learn to associate timing with sleeping.

2. Exercise regularly

Staying physically active is one of the best ways to improve your cognitive function. Having a proper exercise routine is crucial to remain active throughout the day. If you are looking forward to boosting your intelligence, then you must exercise regularly. It is said that flexing your muscles might be connected to increasing the amount of oxygen in the brain.

3. Try new things

Novelty stimulates the brain. Being open to new experiences is key to enhancing your IQ level. The brain’s neuronal activity tends to improve with new experiences, which boosts your intelligence over time. For example, accept an invitation to watch a band that you’ve never heard of, travel somewhere you’ve never visited before, develop a new interest or learn a new skill.

4. Challenge yourself constantly

Intelligent people never stop challenging themselves. Constantly challenging yourself will prepare your brain to improve its mental abilities. When you want to learn something, your brain has to put in extra effort to absorb new knowledge. If you want to become smarter, you should keep pushing yourself to achieve a better level of proficiency. For example, read something new daily to increase your overall intelligence.

5. Practice meditation

Meditation helps you to develop a positive state of mind. When you meditate, for instance, you can concentrate on having concerned thoughts, which can help you become a more compassionate person. Frequent meditation can improve your capacity for mental restraint, which will benefit your general intelligence. Don’t give up if you struggle initially. You won’t be accustomed to meditation until you practise it regularly for a few weeks.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here