Reheating These 4 Common Foods Can Turn Them Into Poison, Check List

Fresh food has always been a staple of our tradition and is believed to keep us healthy and disease-free. However, with today’s busy lifestyle, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to cook meals twice a day. As a result, many people reheat the food from the previous day. But did you know that reheating certain foods can be extremely dangerous?

Experts warn that reheating 4 foods, including rice, can lead to serious illness as they can become poisonous when heated again. A recent TikTok trend revealed that many people experienced food poisoning after consuming reheated rice or sugar. Kim Lindsay, a dietician from Australia, advised against reheating these 4 foods, stressing that eating them after reheating can be dangerous.

Bacteria spread faster by reheating eggs and rice:

According to Lindsay, reheating eggs can lead to the production of salmonella bacteria, one of the leading causes of food poisoning. This bacteria can rapidly multiply in temperatures between 20 to 73 degrees Celsius, making it extremely dangerous to consume reheated eggs or egg-based dishes. Another food item that you should avoid reheating is rice. Cooked rice can harbour the growth of a bacteria called Bacillus Cereus, which is commonly found in soil and vegetables. Interestingly, this bacteria is heat-resistant and can multiply rapidly when reheated, leading to food poisoning. Even washing the rice won’t guarantee the removal of these bacteria, as they can remain hidden in the grains.

Reheating spinach could potentially cause cancer

According to dietician Lindsay, spinach and other green leafy vegetables contain nitrates that can break down into compounds that are known cause cancer when reheated. While nitrates are not harmful on their own, when combined with bacteria in the mouth and enzymes in the body, they can be converted into nitrosamines, a primary cause of cancer.

Potatoes can be equally harmful when reheated

According to experts, when potatoes are kept at room temperature for more than 2 hours, it creates the perfect environment for growing a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. This bacteria can be dangerous as it directly attacks the body’s nerves and can cause a range of symptoms, including difficulty breathing, vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain.

What’s even more alarming is that in one out of 10 cases, this bacteria can lead to death.

