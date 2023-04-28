Relationship Advice: 6 Warning Signs On How To Identify False Hope In A Relationship

While desiring a happy and fulfilling relationship is natural, it’s important to be aware of the dangers of false hope. Miami-based therapist Maria G. Sosa warns that false hope can lead to individuals being trapped in unhealthy relationships and wasting years of their lives.

How to Identify False Hope In A Relationship?

True Colours:

Clinging onto the hope that your partner will change in the future, even though they have repeatedly demonstrated who they are and what they are capable of, can be difficult and challenging. It is crucial to recognise that while people can change, it is not always guaranteed. Good moments:

Acknowledge the good moments in a relationship, but also be aware of the current reality. Don’t hold onto past memories and ignore present problems, as this creates false hope for automatic improvement without any effort or change from both partners. Lowering Standards:

Lowering one’s standards and expectations in a relationship is a sign of settling for less than one deserves. It can be harmful to one’s well-being and happiness in the long run, leading to feelings of resentment and disappointment. Rough Patch:

Experiencing a difficult period in a relationship can be a challenging and stressful experience and it’s natural to hope that the situation will improve over time. However, it’s essential to be realistic about the situation and take proactive steps to address any issues. Making Excuses:

When we begin to make irrational excuses for our partner’s behaviour or shortcomings, it may indicate that we’re rationalising or justifying their actions to maintain the relationship. Keep Fixating:

When we start to focus on rare moments when our partner shows effort in the relationship, it could indicate that we are clinging to false hope and ignoring the reality of the situation. While it’s natural to appreciate the occasional effort, it’s essential to recognize that these efforts may not reflect a consistent commitment to the relationship.

