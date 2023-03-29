A relationship is often considered healthy when you respect each other’s feelings and values. Couples should respect one another even when they disagree and dispute. Relationships suffer if one partner ignores or disparages the feelings, interests, opinions or beliefs of the other.

Thus, an open discussion about respect and what it means to you and your partner should take place in the early stages of your relationship. Below, we have shared 5 ways to gain respect in a relationship. Take a look:

Set boundaries

Everyone has their own set of rules and boundaries which defines their personality. If you want to have a healthy relationship with your better half and gain respect, then learn to respect their personal space. For instance, if your partner wishes to spend all day at work while the other one wants to spend their time together, then this needs to be discussed beforehand for better clarity and a healthy relationship.

Respect yourself

You should respect yourself if you wish others to treat you with the same respect. After all, everything starts with you. Learn to act in the manner in which you desire to be treated. Your attitude toward yourself defines your worth. Take a moment to truly think if you respect yourself. If not, then make sure you never doubt yourself again.

Support your partner’s interests

You and your partner probably have different passions, interests and hobbies. Even if you don’t particularly like something, it’s crucial to respect your partner’s values. Understanding and respecting your partner’s interests and hobbies is extremely important to nurture a healthy relationship with them and gain respect in any relationship.

Have open and honest discussions

A lot of relationship problems stem from ineffective communication. It’s possible that your partner isn’t even aware of how unpleasant you find their behaviour. Take some time to talk to your partner about how you’re feeling and how their behaviour is affecting you when you both feel calm. Make sure you listen carefully to what they have to say as well.

Be productive

Your partner will realise that you are more than simply their significant other when you have a life of your own, such as the work you have and the interests you develop that have nothing to do with your relationship. Invest your time in doing the things that help to add value to your life to gain respect.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here