Relationship Tips: 7 Factors That Can Make You Feel Insecure In A Relationship

Feeling safe and secure is an essential component of any successful and healthy relationship. When we feel safe around our partners, we can be vulnerable and build trust, intimacy, and effective communication. Ultimately, feeling safe in a bond allows us to experience love and security and creates a strong sense of partnership and commitment between two people.
Unfortunately, several factors can also negatively impact safety in a relationship, making it unhealthy for the people involved. Here are seven things that can make you feel less secure in a relationship:
- Lack of Communication:
Communication is key to building trust and security in a relationship. When couples do not communicate honestly and openly, their emotional connection deteriorates, leading to mistrust and misunderstandings. This creates an environment of secrecy, making it difficult for either partner to feel safe and secure in the bond.
- Betrayal:
Betrayal can take many forms in a relationship, including infidelity, dishonesty and breaking promises. When a partner breaks the trust of their significant other, it creates a deep wound that can be difficult to heal. Betrayal can make one feel unloved, disrespected, and insecure in the relationship.
- Emotional Abuse:
Emotional abuse is any behaviour that seeks to control or manipulate the other person’s emotions. It can take many forms, including name-calling, humiliation, gaslighting and withholding affection. Emotional abuse often leads to low self-esteem and can create feelings of fear, anxiety, and insecurity.
- Physical Abuse:
Physical abuse includes hitting, punching, slapping or any other form of physical violence. Physical abuse not only harms the body but can also cause emotional scars that can last a lifetime.
- Neglect:
Neglect occurs when one partner fails to give the other partner the attention, care and affection that they need. Neglect can lead to feelings of loneliness, isolation and abandonment, which can negatively impact the safety of the relationship.
- Controlling Behaviour:
Controlling behaviour is any behaviour that seeks to dominate or control the other person in the bond. This can include keeping hold of finances, isolating the partner from friends and family, or demanding that they behave in a certain way.
- Addiction:
Addiction can take many forms. When one person is struggling with addiction, it can create an environment of unpredictability and instability, leading to feelings of fear and insecurity in their partner.