Reliance Retail Launches Youth Fashion Retail Format, Yousta

India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail today announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. With contemporary tech-enabled store layouts, Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products, for instance, are priced below Rs. 999, with a majority priced below Rs. 499. Apart from housing unisex merchandise, character merchandise and a weekly refresh capsule, Yousta will drop brand new looks in its “Starring Now” collection every week, where the latest fashion is offered as a complete outfit with matching accessories.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, “Yousta is a young and dynamic brand that underlines a way of life, which will grow and evolve with the youth of this country. The team will continuously work with India’s younger generation to understand their evolving fashion needs. Every day, will be ‘Day One’ in terms of freshness and relevance. Yousta will not only give a voice to the youth but also give them the freedom to express themselves, because for us, they are absolute stars.”

Yousta stores will boast several tech touch points, including QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters, complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations.

Yousta has partnered with a non-profit for customers to donate old clothes at stores and allow them to be used for community programs. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and local communities is reflected in its stores featuring locally sourced and manufactured products. This not only allows Yousta to offer unique items but also helps it contribute to the growth of local economies and reduce its ecological footprint.

Yousta range is now available at the brand’s first store in Hyderabad and can also be accessed online through Ajio and JioMart.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRL and other subsidiaries and affiliates of RRVL, operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.