Remember How Janhvi Kapoor Felt ‘Young and Confident’ in a Breathtaking Amit Aggarwal Lehenga; Watch Video

Every time she makes an appearance, whether on the red carpet or at an event anywhere in the globe, actor Janhvi Kapoor offers fashionable perfection. The diva even exudes enthusiasm as she walks the runway. The actress, dressed to the nines, had walked the runway for renowned designer Amit Aggarwal during a fashion show in 2022. By concluding the performance in an orange embroidered lehenga, she played the role of the designer’s showstopper. She also made a lot of BTS (behind the scene) videos available of the occasion.

The actress from Mili posted on Instagram behind-the-scenes images from the show, revealing her gorgeous presence in an orange lehenga dress. We were spellbound by her bold makeup look, which complemented the striking red of her dress. All the distinctive elements of Amit Aggarwal’s couture line can be seen in the structured orange lehenga worn by Janhvi. It has a strapless embellished bralette with sparkling sequin embroidery and a plunging neckline, curved hem, fitting shape, and fitted skirt. It came with a dupatta that was intricately wrapped over one shoulder. The lehenga skirt has a voluminous A-line design, a floor-grazing hem, a high-rise waistline, and sparkling embellishments in complimentary colours.

Janhvi Kapoor was photographed walking down the runway in a vivid orange shimmering lehenga that may have projected more light than the sun. Her outfit included a strapless bustier with a central keyhole design. Her high waisted, beautifully made lehenga skirt was paired with a pre-draped, thin dupatta that was hung across her shoulder.

Janhvi had baby hair across her forehead and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail to draw attention to the dazzling ethnic attire. Her glossy lips, contoured cheeks, and highlighter-like eyes made her eyes the focal point of her beauty look. Her radiant skin served as the foundation for orange-toned lids that were defined with a touch of black eyeliner and finished with fluttery lashes. As for her cosmetic choices, Janhvi went for a glossy mauve lip colour, winged eyeliner, soft orange eye shadow, thick mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, flushed cheeks, highlighter, and contoured skin.

On the job front, Janhvi was last spotted in Mili. Next up for the star are the films Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.