Remember This Incredibly Sexy Knitwear Kim Kardashian Wore by an Indian Designer?

You are aware of Kim Kardashian’s elegant taste, stunning appearance, and unquestionable beauty. However, did you know that the diva chose a knit dress from the line of Indian designer Namita Khade back in 2021? Namita Khade, a student at Central Saint Martins, created a form-fitting, muted sand-colored midi dress with cutout features in several locations, a plunging neckline with a halter neck, and an asymmetrical hemline. Intricate pearl adornments were even added to the clothing.

“It takes over 8 hours to gracefully assemble the hand-sewn dress," Namita Khade stated in an interview with a reputable journal. My approach to design is based on my curiosity and desire to learn new skills, which allows me to be experimental and let go of organised and restrained fashion design.

Namita is skilled at creating knit outfits. The essential components of Namita’s creations include muted tones, an earthy colour scheme, cuts, drapes, and weaving, recycled clips, and delicate beads. “You see how people [change] and how they feel when they wear something stylish." According to Nmaita, who strives to develop such items that put the users at ease, [there is a] confidence, that feeling of freedom, and having no restrictions with anything you want to put on your body.