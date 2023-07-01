CHANGE LANGUAGE
Remember This Incredibly Sexy Knitwear Kim Kardashian Wore by an Indian Designer?
Remember This Incredibly Sexy Knitwear Kim Kardashian Wore by an Indian Designer?

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 15:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Namita Khade, an Indian designer, created the knitwear worn by Kim Kardashian. (Images: Instagram)

Namita Khade, an Indian designer, created the knitwear worn by Kim Kardashian. (Images: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian wore an exquisite knit gown designed by an Indian fashion designer Namita Khade and looked frop-dead gorgeous

You are aware of Kim Kardashian’s elegant taste, stunning appearance, and unquestionable beauty. However, did you know that the diva chose a knit dress from the line of Indian designer Namita Khade back in 2021? Namita Khade, a student at Central Saint Martins, created a form-fitting, muted sand-colored midi dress with cutout features in several locations, a plunging neckline with a halter neck, and an asymmetrical hemline. Intricate pearl adornments were even added to the clothing.

Check out Kim’s look right here:

“It takes over 8 hours to gracefully assemble the hand-sewn dress," Namita Khade stated in an interview with a reputable journal. My approach to design is based on my curiosity and desire to learn new skills, which allows me to be experimental and let go of organised and restrained fashion design.

Namita is skilled at creating knit outfits. The essential components of Namita’s creations include muted tones, an earthy colour scheme, cuts, drapes, and weaving, recycled clips, and delicate beads. “You see how people [change] and how they feel when they wear something stylish." According to Nmaita, who strives to develop such items that put the users at ease, [there is a] confidence, that feeling of freedom, and having no restrictions with anything you want to put on your body.

