Remembering the Voices of Freedom: 10 Slogans That Inspired India’s Independence Movement

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: Independence Day is a day of celebration, pride, and gratitude for the people of India. It is a day to remember the sacrifices and struggles of the freedom fighters who fought for the country’s independence from British colonial rule. It is also a day to reflect on the achievements and challenges of the nation, and to renew the commitment to its ideals and values.

ALSO READ: Happy Independence Day 2023 Wishes: Spread the Spirit of Patriotism with 77 Quotes, Images, Messages, Slogans, and Greetings

On August 15, 1947, India became a sovereign nation after more than two centuries of British domination. The historic moment was marked by the hoisting of the tricolor flag by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, at the Red Fort in Delhi. He also delivered his famous speech, “Tryst with Destiny”, in which he declared, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom” .

Since then, every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The main event is the flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, followed by his address to the nation. The ceremony also includes a parade of various cultural and military contingents, and a display of aerial acrobatics by the Indian Air Force. Across the country, people hoist the national flag, sing patriotic songs, watch patriotic movies, and participate in various cultural and social activities.

Independence Day is not only a day of joy and celebration, but also a day of respect and honour for the heroes of the freedom movement. It is a day to salute their courage and dedication, and to remember their slogans that inspired millions of Indians to join the struggle for independence. Here are 10 of the most inspiring slogans of our freedom fighters that still resonate in our hearts today.

Independence Day 2023: 10 Most Inspiring Slogans

Jai Hind: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

One of the most influential leaders of his time, Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji. This was the first commemorative postmark of our independent country, now used as a slogan and salutation almost everywhere in India. Vande Mataram: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

A poem from Bankim Chandra Chattopahyay’s novel Anandmath in 1882, written in Bengali and Sanskrit. Being a praise to the motherland, it has played a vital role in our freedom movement. Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga: Adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak

A popular slogan adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak was coined by Kaka Baptista in our fight for independence. Not only did this slogan motivated people to fight for their rights, but also provoked the love for country in the hearts of thousands of people. Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan: Lal Bahadur Shastri

This is a slogan that awakens the inner-most sentiments of ‘Jai Hindustan’ in the hearts of Indians even in todays era. Acknowledging the efforts of our soldiers and farmers, this slogan gave a new dimension to our freedom struggle. Satyamev Jayathe: Popularized by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

“Truth alone triumphs” is the literal meaning of the above slogan. It has not only been adopted as the national motto of India but is also inscribed in script at the base of our national emblem. Inquilab Zindabad: Synonymous with Bhagat Singh, coined by Muslim leader Hasrat Mohani

This slogan awakened the feeling of patriotism in the youth of India during those days. The urge to lay their lives for their motherland and to get her free from the clutches of Britishers, this slogan embarks an important event in the fight for freedom. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai: Ramprasad Bismil

A patriotic poem by Bismil Azimabadi, later used as a slogan by Ramprasad Bismil in the struggle challenged the authority of British rulers. Enlightening the need of the hour, this slogan urged people to fight for what was right. Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge: Chandra Shekhar Azad

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre , that left hundreds of unarmed innocent people dead, lead to a profound effect on Chandra Shekhar Azad that made him use this slogan and fight for his country. Araam Haraam hai: Jawaharlal Nehru

Not a single sigh of relief did our freedom fighters took till they freed their motherland from the claws of British Government. Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azaadi doonga: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Urging the youth of India to join the Indian National Army in the struggle for independence of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used this slogan. This inspired thousands of young minds to sacrifice their lives for their motherland.

Independence Day 2023: A Must-Watch

10 Independence Day Wishes Messages Quotes

Is It 76th Or 77th Independence Day 2023 In India?

Evolution Of The Indian National Flag

5 Fashion Tips For Independence Day

Happy Independence Day 2023!