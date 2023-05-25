Removing Financial Crisis To Spreading Peace, Benefits Of Keeping Morpankhi Plant At Home

Vastu Shastra has great importance in Hinduism. Vastu is taken care of from building the house to decorating it. Following Vastu is important for almost every corner of the house, from the bedroom to the kitchen. Along with these, which plants should be kept inside the house has also been suggested in the Vastu Shastra.

One such plant is the Morpankhi plant. It is said that this plant brings happiness and prosperity to the house. So today, let us tell you the benefits of planting the Morpankhi plant in the house, according to Bhopal resident astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma.

1. Spread of positive energy: It is believed that the Morpankhi plant spreads positive energy in the house. It also helps to keep mutual harmony and love in the family.

2. Removes financial crisis: Morpankhi plant removes financial crisis and is believed to bring wealth to the house. According to Vastu Shastra, this plant should be kept in the north direction of the house.

3. Abode of happiness and peace: Planting Morpankhi plants at home, according to Vastu Shastra, puts an end to calamity. Alongside this, it also helps in bringing harmony to the house.

4. Development of intelligence: It is believed that the Morpankhi plant has so much positive energy that by planting it in pairs in the house, the intelligence of the family members develops. Along with this, the plant also helps to concentrate on your work and sharpens the minds of the kids.

Morpankhi plants require special care during their growing season, which occurs in the spring and summer. During this period, it is necessary to fertilise your plant more than once every month. However, in the winter when the plant is not actively growing, you can discontinue feeding it. Nonetheless, exercise caution when applying liquid or water-soluble fertilisers to your plant.