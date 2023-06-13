Replace Staple Rusk With These Wholesome Food For Your Tea Time Snacks

Morning or evening tea is enjoyed alongside a variety of snacks, with rusks reigning as the most popular choice. This twice-toasted bread has gained wide acclaim for its delightful taste and satisfying crunch. Although, it is crucial to be mindful of the potential health risks associated with excessive rusk consumption. These delectable treats are laden with calories and refined carbohydrates, devoid of vital proteins, fiber, and essential nutrients. When it comes to pairing healthy snacks with your tea, there are several delightful options that can add a nutritious twist to your tea-time routine.

Instead of reaching for rusks, consider these healthier alternatives:

Khakra: This thin and crispy Indian bread is not only rich in fiber but also comes in a range of flavors. Whether you prefer it plain or with a topping, such as hummus or salsa, khakra offers an extra burst of taste to elevate your tea experience. It provides a satisfying crunch while being a wholesome choice.

Nuts: Opting for a handful of nuts such as almonds, walnuts, or pistachios, is a smart choice for a tea-time snack. These nutrient-packed delights offer a satisfying crunch and are abundant in healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants.

Roasted Fox Nuts: Also known as makhana, roasted fox nuts are light and crunchy snacks enjoyed in many Asian cuisines. Makhana are low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Makhana makes a healthy and flavourful option to indulge in during tea-time.

Roasted Black Chana: If you’re seeking a protein-rich alternative, roasted black chickpeas fit the bill perfectly. They offer a savoury and crunchy snack option, along with a good dose of dietary fiber. They serve as an excellent plant-based protein source, making them a nutritious choice to accompany your tea.

Puffed Rice: For a low-calorie and gluten-free option, consider puffed rice aka bhel. This light and crispy snack can be transformed into a delectable tea-time treat by adding spices like turmeric, chili powder, or chaat masala. It adds flavour and texture to your tea experience while keeping it light and satisfying.

Sprouts: These are nutritional powerhouses that are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, sprouts offer a refreshing and nutrient-dense option. Lightly season them with salt and a dash of lemon juice for a burst of tangy goodness.