Research Decodes Common Corporate Buzzwords And Workplace Jargons

In the realm of the workplace, language plays a vital role in shaping careers and fostering connections. Duolingo, the world’s leading language learning app, partnered with LinkedIn, the largest professional network, to conduct a ground breaking survey. The objective? To gain invaluable insights into attitudes, thoughts, and usage of workplace jargon.

Millennial Quandaries:

Millennials, the most frequent users of jargon, are also the most confused and affected by it

84% of millennials recognize the advantage of grasping workplace jargon for career advancement

A staggering 63% of millennials admit to experiencing misunderstandings or making mistakes due to their lack of understanding

73% of millennials advocate for reducing or eliminating jargon in the workplace

Revelation of Buzzwords:

The Duolingo and LinkedIn survey uncovered a treasure trove of jargon and buzzwords, ranging from common to confusing, and even those inspired by pop culture and film references. These jargons offer insights into the diverse linguistic tapestry woven by bosses and colleagues in their quest for effective workplace interaction. Here are the top jargons and buzzwords, as selected by officegoers, decoded for you:

Most Confusing Workplace jargons in India

“Keep me in the loop": Like being the DJ at a corporate party, ensuring everyone stays in tune with the latest updates and information “Take offline": Similar to hitting the ‘private chat’ button in a virtual meeting, where you can have discreet discussions and plan without the whole team listening in “Win-win situation": Just as winning a jackpot where everyone emerges as a winner “Core competency": Refers to one’s superpower in the corporate realm, setting them apart from others “Value-add": Adding a touch of magic to a project, making it even more extraordinary

Top Pop Culture References in the Workplace

“Koi baat nahi, Senorita": This iconic dialogue from DDLJ suggests embracing quirks and challenges in corporate adventure. “I’ll be there for you": Symbolizing the importance of standing by colleagues through thick and thin, inspired by the sitcom Friends. “Sab Bouncer Gaya": Humorously suggesting complete confusion or lack of understanding, drawing from cricketing terminology. “Bhagwaan ko maante ho?": Playfully questioning reliance on external factors rather than taking personal responsibility, inspired by Sacred Games.

Five Most Common Indian Buzzwords in the Workplace

“Chalta hai": Accepting minor imperfections or deviations from the original plan with a light-hearted approach “Chai-Pani": Refers to small tokens of appreciation, such as treating colleagues to tea or snacks “Dimaag ka dahi karna": Humorously describing a situation where excessive complexity or confusion overwhelms one’s ability to think clearly “Thoda adjust kar lo yaar": Encouraging colleagues to be adaptable and accommodating, making small compromises for harmony and teamwork “Gyaan": Sharing insightful advice or knowledge in a playful or light-hearted manner to enlighten and motivate colleagues

While argon can serve as a secret handshake among peers, it can also be like entering a parallel universe for newcomers. Duolingo recognizes the magic of effective and straightforward communication and urges newcomers and remote workers to fear not and embark on this journey to conquer the confusion, one quirky phrase at a time!