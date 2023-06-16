Research Suggests Stone Fruits Control Blood Sugar, Cholesterol Level

Stone fruits are known to have several health benefits. Also known as pitted fruits, they help in regulating both blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Blood pressure and blood sugar are significant health concerns globally, with numerous fatalities occurring each year as a result. Below, we have shared what stone fruits are and how they can protect you from various health concerns.

What are Stone Fruits?

Stone fruits include a variety of fruits such as almonds, plums, apricots, peaches, cherries, nectarines, mangoes, lychees, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, mulberries, olives and dates. These fruits are often referred to as anti-inflammatory fruits. They are rich in antioxidants, which act as protective agents against harmful free radicals, thereby helping to prevent diseases.

3 Stone Fruits That Are Beneficial For Controlling Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Levels

Cherries

Cherries, a delicious variety of stone fruit, boast an impressive array of nutrients. They provide a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and potent plant compounds. Studies show that cherries yield favourable outcomes in terms of sleep quality, blood sugar control, and relief from post-exercise muscle soreness. The anti-inflammatory phenolic compound found in cherries can help reduce knee swelling in arthritis patients.

Peaches

Peaches contain a wealth of carotenoids, which are natural plant pigments known for their protective properties against conditions like heart disease, age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, and certain types of cancers. These compounds found in peaches also have the potential to reduce risk factors related to high blood pressure and lower levels of triglycerides and cholesterol.

Plums

Plum, a juicy and scrumptious stone fruit, is rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants, including phenolic compounds, such as proanthocyanidins and kaempferol. Phenolic compounds protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals and may reduce the risk of different diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders and heart problems.

What Does Research Have To Say?

As per the Health Harvard website of Harvard Medical School, stone fruits are known to be high in fibre content. Additionally, they are rich in vitamin C, potassium, and various phytochemicals. Studies indicate that stone fruits contain anti-diabetic properties and can effectively lower high cholesterol levels. Consuming stone fruits can be beneficial for reducing both blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Certain studies indicate that stone fruits can alleviate post-exercise pain and fatigue. According to Harvard Medical School, stone fruits have properties that are highly effective in reducing blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These fruits are rich in diverse phytochemicals that can aid in diabetes management and support cardiovascular health.