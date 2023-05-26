Revisiting Rock 'n' Roll Legend Tina Turner's Iconic Fashion Statements

Tina Turner, the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll icon known for timeless hits like Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It, passed away at 83. Throughout her life, she faced numerous health challenges, including intestinal cancer, a stroke that required her to relearn how to walk, and kidney failure. In the 1960s, Tina rose to fame alongside her ex-husband Ike, captivating audiences with songs like River Deep and Mountain High. After their separation, Tina Turner embarked on a successful solo career, earning the well-deserved title of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her remarkable talent was recognised with multiple Grammy Awards, and she was honoured with dual inductions into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, once with Ike in 1991 and again as a solo performer in 2021. Throughout her career, Tina Turner’s life remained tumultuous, but she also made waves with her iconic style statements. Let’s take a moment to appreciate a few of them.

Tina Turner dazzled in a purplish elegant gown featuring a cut-out sheer sleeve. The velvet fabric cinched at the waist includes a sequential short dress-like layer underneath.

The Queen of Rock looked elegant in this white off-shoulder gown that perfectly hugged her curves. Only statement drop-down pearl earrings accentuate her style statement as she posed for the camera.

For her romantic Switzerland wedding with Erwin Bach, Tina Turner chose a stunning chartreuse green taffeta featuring black silk tulle details made by her designer friend Giorgio Armani.

This monochromatic throwback photo featured Tina Turner slaying in all simplicity. She paired her full-sleeve white formals with high-waisted trousers and matching statement heels.

All that glitters is the Rock ‘n’ Roll legend in this old still featuring her donning a blingy short dress and black tights.

With a beaming smile, the legendary musician chose an all-black look to celebrate being officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

The legendary singer wore those latexes and leather way before the trend went buzzing in the fashion world.

Here, Tina Turner looked elegant and stunning in a black bodycon dress but what stole the limelight was her puffer hairstyle.

Denim can never go out of style and this concert look of Tina Turner proved it right.

With a latex jacket layering her short dress this photograph was taken at her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance in 1997.