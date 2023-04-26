Reviving Heritage: 5 Boutique Stores Housed in Historic Homes

India, known for its diverse cultural heritage, stunning architectural marvels, and unique landscapes, boasts of heritage structures and homes that exude distinct personalities. These structures, from their architecture to the pillars and beams that support them, are a testament to the style, taste, and fashion of their time. Boutique stores are now leveraging the creative potential of heritage homes across the country, taking it a step further by incorporating India’s design history into the decor of their flagship stores. This transformation of historic structures into boutique stores allows for a harmonious blend of the 19th-century architecture with contemporary fashion and luxury, achieved by renowned Indian designers who infuse their creative vision into these spaces.

Here are a couple of them that you must not skip.

Siroi Lifestyle Store, Goa

Founder: Sapna KabraTucked away in the peaceful Parra hamlet of Goa, amidst opulent buildings and charming eateries, lies a hidden gem - the Siroi Lifestyle Store. An extension of the Sapna Kabra Art Studio, this store offers a stunning fusion of contemporary styles with Indian craftsmanship that adds aesthetic appeal to any home. With the help of a restoration technician and her impeccable design skills, Sapna has transformed a 10,000 square-foot old heritage building that once belonged to the Miranda family, bringing its lost stories to life. Now, the Kabras’ eclectic collection of beauty has found a new home within the old walls, gorgeous windows, and tucked-away nooks of this heritage property.

At Siroi Lifestyle Store, you can find uncommon collections that are carefully curated by Sapna. She is a proponent of sustainability and has been working towards it by recycling discarded furniture and cloth pieces, transforming them into artistic creations. The store offers exclusive collections that showcase the best of traditional and modern art and antiques from all over India, providing a platform for Indian artisans to showcase their creations and find a place in modern households.

Located in a picturesque Goan village, housed in a century-old heritage property, Siroi Lifestyle Store exudes a unique charm that adds to its allure. Sapna’s vision of bringing together traditional and modern art and antiques under one roof, and her commitment to sustainability, makes this store a must-visit destination for art and design enthusiasts looking for distinctive pieces to adorn their homes. Ensemble, Kolkata

Founder: Tarun TahilianiFor over 20 years, Tarun Tahiliani, co-founder of Ensemble, renowned couturier, and master of drapery, has been a global ambassador of India Modern couture. His signature style is known for seamlessly blending Indian workmanship and textile history with sleek silhouettes. Located in a 109-year-old heritage building that once served as Lady Ranu Mukherjee’s home and is said to have inspired Rabindranath Tagore, Tarun’s first flagship store in Kolkata is a testament to his creative vision.

Inside the grand building, crimson walls, antique furniture, and monochromatic flooring set the stage. Ornate glass chandeliers and stained glass details adorn the ceiling, while a majestic, intricately carved wooden staircase takes center stage, adding character to the space. Victorian mirrors and Bengali almirahs add a touch of old-world charm to the ambiance. Tarun Tahiliani’s flagship store in Kolkata is a stunning fusion of heritage and modernity, where the rich history of the building harmoniously complements his iconic designs. Anita Dongre Kala Ghoda Store

Founder: Anita Dongre

The Kala Ghoda neighborhood of Mumbai has its unique allure, from alluring local arts capes to different upscale designer shops. Indian designer Anita Dongre opened her new flagship store right in the centre of Mumbai, immersing herself deeply in its art and architecture. The charming Sassoon Building has been exquisitely renovated into the designer’s new residence in the fashion industry, which is located across the street from the Jehangir Art Gallery and the ancient David Sassoon library. The new flagship store of Ms. Dongre is nothing short of a utopia, with traditional Rajasthani crafts and an opulent atmosphere. By introducing a subdued sense of Rajasthan into the store, the 200-year-old structure symbolizes the designer’s idea of fusing old-world features with contemporary designs. The shop also features classic lush green and gold hand painted walls that support 200-year-old exposed teak beams. This includes stained glass that was carefully reconstructed from historical photographs, tiles that were saved from the original interior, and the exquisite timber staircase. Bombiam, Kolkata

Founder: Richa Kanoi

A surreal showplace where the visitor experience is in sync with art and dynamism is created by Bombaim by blending the boundaries between physical spaces, nature, retail, and design. The design incorporates retail as well as items gathered from international vintage markets and artist studios. Bombaim preserves much of the old-world grandeur of large doors and sun-drenched verandahs while infusing modernism through intricate explorations in patterned cement and lime plaster. This is accomplished through inventive and adaptive reuse of the original structure. An open-to-sky glass atrium that creates light and entices you to look up is built for exploration and is intended to delight and surprise you at every turn. The first floor is devoted to wedding and couture designers, with the bottom floor housing ready-to-wear. The facility features two terraces for pop-ups, events, live music, and sit-down dinners - a bustling community center for individualized experiences curated by Bombaim. It was always intended to be more than just a storefront. S&N

Founder: Shantanu & Nikhil

To design their flagship store in the historic fashion and art area of Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, Shantanu & Nikhil, known for their unconventionally crafted India proud sentiment, they choose Viraj Kataria, chief architect at AKA Design. Another ground-breaking milestone in the store’s 22-year history in the fashion industry. The design story celebrates and presents a real-life example of nostalgia and modernity coming together. The architect made sure to keep the Burmese teak roof in its original shape and restore it, along with the steel columns that held up the heavy hardwood beams and the plaster patterns and symbols on the façade. The original fire bricks and basalt stone from 1890 could be restored because a portion of the room still had its original lime plaster on the walls. The ground floor and mezzanine are connected by a spiral staircase that smoothly combines the feel of a modern circular sculptural element with the ability to traverse the levels. This will be the 16th store that duo has created.

