Rhea Chakraborty's Make-Up Artist Rishab Khanna Decodes Her SEXY Look From Roadies, Details Inside

Rhea Chakraborty is finally back to work after a long hiatus and with this come-back, she proves that she is a phoenix who has the power to rise from the ashes. The actress is a gang leader in the new season of Roadies and her fierce look in the show has been garnering a lot of appreciation from fans and followers. Celebrity makeup artist Rishab Khanna is the man behind these fantastic looks and he is in complete awe of Rhea.

Describing his experience of working with the actress, Rishab says, “In one word, it has been amazing. She is the kindest person I have ever worked with. We’re more like friends now than just a client and makeup artists. It’s a bond we share."

While Rhea’s look has been getting a lot of attention this season, Rishab explains the inspiration behind his craft on the actress. He shares, “For Rhea, I always like to keep the makeup minimal as she has great skin. Most of the time we do not even use foundation and just a little under-eye concealer blush and done. What we do load her face with is skincare as she loves it. We experiment a lot with her eye makeup but again, keep it minimal. For example, if there is a blue eyeliner we want to do, it will be just at the wings rest will be black."

With Roadies being a very adrenaline-pumping show, Rishab’s working style also changed a bit according to it. He informs, “I think almost everyone in the crew has now become a roadie because you get so involved while shooting. At other shoots, I would just do the touch-up when needed and sit at the monitor and keep checking the makeup from time to time. That’s all that would be my concern. But here I am into the game. I want to see what’s next, who is winning which task, it just drowns you in it. We sometimes work overtime as it’s a task-based reality show and at times tasks take longer, but no complaints as you are so into it you don’t care about the time. The game is for real and super fun."

Rishab also highlights the discrimination that make-up artists face in this industry. He insists, “I think most of us do not get enough respect and good treatment. You are always less privileged than the actors, director, DOP, costume stylist or photographer and their teams. To give you an example, there are limited chairs on set to sit in between shots and the priority will be given to all the above-mentioned and then any one of us. Even though we are the ones who create the look and bring the character to life, we have no equal importance.

But Rishab still loves his job and before signing off, he reveals his favourite looks of Rhea thus far that he has created. He shares, “I have two favourites so far, one is the Filmfare awards look I did recently for her where she was wearing a white gown. That’s the first time she let me do a little soft wash of pink on her eyes. She mostly likes to stick to brown tones and guess what, now even she loves pink on her eyes."

Talking about the other look, he says, “The other one is the one I did for her for one of the personal interview days at Roadies when she wore an orange jacket. It stood out because of a hint of colour that I did on her eyes by applying a blue eyeliner just on the wings and it looked fabulous."